After landing hard on the floor while being fouled by a Detroit player in the third quarter of Monday's game, Anthony Davis stayed in the game momentarily to shoot his free throws, but then motioned to the New Orleans bench that he needed to come off the floor. He intentionally fouled a Piston seconds later, then headed to the locker room. Davis is being listed as questionable to return. He had piled up 30 points and 10 rebounds.