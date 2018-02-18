Anthony Davis wears No. 0 to start All-Star Game in tribute to Pelicans teammate DeMarcus Cousins

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis wore No. 0 at the beginning of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles in tribute to his injured teammate, DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins was supposed to be starting alongside Davis on Team LeBron but had to miss the game after rupturing his Achilles' tendon last month.

“I just wanted to go out there and support him," Davis said after the game. "I know he wanted to play so I wanted to kind of make that come true and pay my respects to him.”

Davis switched back to his regular No. 23 later in the All-Star Game. Davis said it was the actual jersey Cousins was supposed to wear. "It was a little big," Davis said.

Cousins took to social media to thank Davis for the gesture.