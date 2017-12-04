Anthony Davis listed as day-to-day with injury, still experiencing pain

New Orleans forward Anthony Davis is still experiencing what he described Monday as a “real sharp, deep pain” on his left side when he tries to do certain physical movements. Until that subsides, it seems unlikely that the four-time All-Star will be back on the court for the Pelicans (12-11). He is being listed as day-to-day on the team’s official injury report.

Prior to Monday’s home game vs. Golden State, Davis told the New Orleans media that his current injury stemmed from accidentally running into the Utah basket stanchion during Friday’s game, as he tried to come up with a chasedown block. On a fourth-quarter play, he started to rise to grab a rebound but made contact with Utah’s Derrick Favors, causing Davis to wince and fall to the floor. He did not return to Friday’s game and also missed Saturday’s win at Portland.

The injury caused “a real sharp, deep pain,” Davis said. “It’s hard to explain, but it’s something I’ve never felt before.”

Davis expressed some optimism that he is making progress from a pain perspective, saying, “it’s getting better every day. It’s not quite there yet, but for the most part it’s been getting better.”

However, Davis did not do any basketball activity Monday, noting that even jumping has caused immediate discomfort.

“Certain movements (cause pain),” he said. “The main ones are fine, but a lot of cutting and stuff is where the pain comes back.”