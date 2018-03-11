Anthony Davis likely to return from ankle injury vs. Utah

On his 25th birthday, five-time All-Star forward Anthony Davis is hopeful he can deliver a present to New Orleans fans: His presence on the court in Sunday’s key Western Conference game against Utah.

After missing Friday’s loss to Washington due to a left ankle sprain, Davis was listed as questionable on this morning’s injury report, but third-year head coach Alvin Gentry said the 6-foot-11 Kentucky product is likely to be available this afternoon.

“I think so,” Gentry said of whether Davis will play, “but obviously we won’t know until he goes through his pregame warmup. We feel pretty confident that he’ll play.”

Gentry added that if Davis does play, he will not have any minute restriction.