Anthony Davis left pelvis injury will be evaluated Sunday in New Orleans

PORTLAND – Anthony Davis won’t play Saturday at Portland, due to a left pelvis injury. Whether he’ll miss more games than that remains to be seen, with New Orleans (11-11) awaiting additional information that should come Sunday, when the Pelicans return to the Crescent City. The team will travel to Louisiana immediately following Saturday’s game, arriving in Louisiana in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

“He’s going to see doctors when he gets back,” Alvin Gentry said of Davis getting further medical information on his injury. “I’m sure we’ll know more about the injury tomorrow, once he sees the doctors.”

Dante Cunningham will start at power forward Saturday in place of Davis, returning to the role he had earlier in the season. New Orleans second-unit catalyst Darius Miller – who is leading the NBA in three-point percentage – will remain as a reserve.

“He’s in a great place,” Gentry said of Miller. “He’s going to play the same amount of minutes. I like where he is, I think he’s feeling confident in his role on this team. So there is no reason to change it.”