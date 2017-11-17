Anthony Davis leaves Friday's game at Denver due to concussion

DENVER - Denver center Nikola Jokic hurt the Pelicans in his usual multi-dimensional fashion Friday, scoring, rebounding and handing out gorgeous passes. He did his most damage to New Orleans while committing an offensive foul, however. As Jokic turned to drive toward the hoop during the third quarter, he inadvertently struck Anthony Davis in the head. The hard contact resulted in Davis sustaining a concussion and forced him to exit the Western Conference game. There were no further details on Davis' injury as the teams played out the fourth quarter. Alvin Gentry will speak to the media in Pepsi Center shortly after the final buzzer.