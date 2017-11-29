Anthony Davis ejected for first time in NBA career

Twenty-four hours after LeBron James was ejected from a game for the first time in his NBA career, it happened to a second perennial NBA All-Star. With New Orleans trailing just 46-43 and 4:11 remaining in the second quarter Wednesday, Anthony Davis received the first ejection of his six-year pro career. Davis initially was whistled for a technical four earlier in the same quarter for arguing with a referee and was held back by a couple teammates from further damage, but his second similar reaction to a foul call against him resulted in an early departure vs. Minnesota.

On his first technical, the four-time All-Star appeared to be angry that he had not gotten whistles on the offensive end as he shot on a few possessions. His second tech came when officials called him for his second personal on a play in which he blocked Karl-Anthony Towns’ layup at the rim.