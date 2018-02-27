What's being written about Anthony Davis' amazing 53-point game

Anthony Davis has a legitimate argument for MVP

Yes, I said it.

Postgame recap: Pelicans 123, Bucks 121 (OT)

Pelicans (33-26), Bucks (33-26)

Anthony Davis has 3rd career 50+ point game

Anthony Davis puts on a show in the Smoothie King Center after he has his 3rd career 50+ point game against the Phoenix Suns.

Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Anthony Davis 2-26-18

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis recaps his performance during tonight's 125-116 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Block of the Night: Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis hustles for the big block on TJ Warren.

Anthony Davis speaks with Jen Hale after his outstanding night

Anthony Davis "feels great" after his outstanding performance against the Phoenix Suns after having 53 points and 17 rebounds.

Anthony Davis Just Might Go Get The MVP



NBA:Anthony Davis scores 53 as Pelicans win again



Anthony Davis fueling improbable Pelicans' playoff push with his historic dominance

Another night. Another historic performance by Anthony Davis.

Anthony Davis Continues Monster Month with 53-Point Game, Fourth Most in a Game This Season

Pelicans star Anthony Davis had a truly phenomenal game in New Orleans’s win over the Suns on Monday.

Anthony Davis playing like MVP candidate as he tries to lead Pelicans back to playoffs

Davis is averaging 39.2 points, 14.4 boards, 3.6 steals, 2.8 blocks and 1.8 assists over his last five games

Holy smokes, Anthony Davis

We have that and more in Monday’s NBA newsletter.

Twitter Erupts as Anthony Davis Records 53 Points, 18 Rebounds in Pelicans Win

The big man destroyed the Suns with 53 points, 18 rebounds, three assists and five blocks while shooting 16-of-29 from the field and setting a career-high with 21 made free throws on 26 attempts.

Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores season-high 53 points in Monday's win

Davis exploded for 53 points (16-29 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 21-26 FT), 18 rebounds, five blocks, three assists, and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 125-116 win over the Suns.

GameTime: Anthony Davis' Big Night

Casey Stern, Steve Smith, and Sam Mitchell discuss Anthony Davis' big night and how important his contribution is for the Pelicans playoff hopes.

Streak explained: Anthony Davis' remarkable run guiding club's longest win streak in his professional career

The Pelicans have never done this.

