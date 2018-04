Second surgery went well! Thank you to my family, friends, and fans for the support! Can’t wait to get back on the court! . Thank you to my wife @courtneyajinca and @dpruwm for being here with me! Thank you @pelicansnba for the support #teamajinça #lovethe42

A post shared by Alexis Ajinça (@ajincaalexis) on Mar 27, 2018 at 8:49am PDT