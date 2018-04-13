2018 Pelicans Playoff Profile: Rajon Rondo

In today’s NBA, there are statistics for everything. If you want to prove an argument, you’d better be armed with a stack of numbers that demonstrate why it’s the case. Analysts try to measure each microscopic contribution a player makes, to the degree that we can now tell you exactly how many miles a forward ran during a game, or what his top sprinting speed was in mph.

But what about some of the contributions to an NBA team that can’t possibly be calculated? How does one begin to account for the significance of, say, veteran leadership? How do you determine the exact impact of a point guard whose presence has an obvious domino effect, whose teammates say has noticeably increased their confidence, up and down the roster?

Sure, one could rely partly on his assists (8.2 per game in ’17-18, fourth in the NBA) to rate what Rajon Rondo has meant to the New Orleans Pelicans, but that seems like a far cry from the full picture. Just listen to Rondo’s partner in the Pelicans’ starting backcourt, Jrue Holiday, who just enjoyed the finest regular season of his NBA career, with his efficiency skyrocketing (career high in field-goal percentage at 49.4, after never shooting better than 45.4 in any season). It’s no coincidence that with Rondo taking over much of the playmaking and ballhandling responsibilities, Holiday has gotten higher-percentage shots than he ever did previously in a New Orleans uniform.

“He’s had a really big part,” Holiday said of Rondo helping Holiday’s performance make a big leap in ’17-18. “Especially taking the load from the point-guard position. I mean, that’s what he does – he’s going to go down as one of the best point guards. It gives me a little bit different dynamic, to be able to be a little bit selfish at times, to look for my shot a little more. Also, the way that he talks on the court and the way he talks off the court, being a leader who instills confidence in everyone, especially myself.”

Similarly, Anthony Davis credits Rondo for the five-time All-Star also seeing an increase in effectiveness and efficiency (career-high 61.2 true shooting percentage). Davis is so talented and athletic that he could get easy dunks and layups while playing with virtually anyone, but his number of point-blank looks and alley oops has spiked due to Rondo’s court vision and timely passes.

“He’s helping me and Jrue (Holiday) through the whole process, telling us, ‘Look, AD, you’ve got to go get 50 (points), and Jrue you’ve got to get 30’ every night,” Davis said of pregame pep talks that encourage the duo to attack on offense. “It’s just the mindset that we have to go out there, be aggressive and help the team win.”

Rondo famously has been at his best during the NBA postseason, the origination of the term “Playoff Rondo.” He started at point guard for the ’08 champion Celtics, then nearly averaged a triple-double in the postseason the following spring, in just his second trip to the playoffs.

In recent weeks, he’s often downplayed his reputation for playoff excellence, jokingly saying things like “I play about 48 minutes a game in the playoffs. You’re out there, so something’s gotta happen.” But the Pelicans are intrigued to see what Rondo will do during this postseason, including after he staked Chicago to a 2-0 lead on the road over Boston in last year’s first round, before an injury sidelined him. The Bulls never won another game in that series.

“Whatever the team needs at those moments, I try to be an extension of Coach (Alvin Gentry),” Rondo said of the way he views his job in the playoffs. “It’s fun. I don’t play chess, but to me it’s like chess strategy-wise. Guys make adjustments each game and you see who has the best ways to make moves… Attention to detail (is important). You’re playing against the same team four to seven times, seeing guys’ tendencies over and over. Studying film and making adjustments after each game.”

Although it’s difficult to comprehensively sum up Rondo’s effect on the Pelicans in his first season with the team with stats alone, there are at least two numbers that help: New Orleans went 41-24 during the regular season with Rondo in uniform, but just 7-10 in games he didn’t play.