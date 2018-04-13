2018 Pelicans Playoff Profile: Nikola Mirotic

As New Orleans supporters watched Nikola Mirotic play in the final days of the 2017-18 regular season, there was literally a “growing concern” among the team’s fan base. Not because he wasn’t shooting well – Mirotic was a scorching 20/43 (47 percent) from three-point range in the Pelicans’ final five games, all victories. Not because he wasn’t scoring enough – he tallied 20-plus points each night during the winning streak. The basis for the fear? Mirotic’s recently-shorn beard seemed to be rapidly returning. Even the 6-foot-10 forward himself half-jokingly expressed worry that his facial hair was making too quick of a comeback.

Rest easy, at least for now, Pelicans Nation: Mirotic arrived in Portland for a first-round Western Conference playoff series having meticulously shaved (the situation will be monitored closely).

After struggling in March (shooting just 39 percent from the field, 34 percent on treys), Mirotic decided to get rid of his familiar beard, stunning teammates by showing up at an April 4 shootaround without it. Coincidence or not, his performance immediately improved, leading to him producing his best five-game stretch since coming to New Orleans, at a time when the Pelicans needed it most. The uptick in play also came after Alvin Gentry opted to move Mirotic into the starting lineup at power forward, which has seemed to increase the number of open shots he’s getting.

“It may have helped him a little bit,” Rajon Rondo said of joining the starting five. “He’s just trying to find his way. He’s not a selfish guy, finding shots within the offense, but at the same time, we need him to make shots, and that’s what he’s been doing as of late.”

“His confidence is very high, shooting the ball, defending, rebounding,” Anthony Davis said of a player also averaging 12.0 boards in five-game streak. “As long as he continues to play like this, he’ll be fine. We tried to get him going, and he got going. Any time he’s playing like this, it’s good for our team.”

In recent days, Mirotic’s teammates have often joked – or maybe they were serious – with the native of Montenegro that he needs to be extra diligent with his daily morning shaves. Shooting guard Jrue Holiday told Mirotic of his stubble to “cut that off” before the four-year veteran’s 21-point game Wednesday vs. San Antonio. Holiday also had a second message for Mirotic, who’s suddenly emerged as a potent third scorer for the Pelicans: “Stay hot. The ball’s going to keep on coming to you.”