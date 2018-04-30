2018 Pelicans Playoff Profile: Jordan Crawford

What if I told you, a man who played in just 12 high school games ended up carving out a six-year NBA career (and counting)?

What if I told you, that same professional basketball player had the early-career good fortune of being traded to a Boston team that featured Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen?

What if I told you, he was there to see the blooming of Golden State’s current dynasty, while participating in a Warriors playoff series that will be remembered more for the lifetime-banishment of the opposing team’s owner?

Did I mention that this same man also spent portions of his pro career in China and the G League? Or that he was the center of a quintessential 21st-century “controversy” in college, when a video surfaced of him dunking on LeBron James at a summer basketball camp?

A late-season free-agent pickup by New Orleans, guard Jordan Crawford has lived a Forrest Gump-esque hoops existence since even before debuting in the NBA in 2010. It’s why, when you ask him to sum up what his athletic experience has been like, he provides a convincing pitch for a future ESPN documentary.

“The thing I want to get across to people is my career actually is a ‘30 for 30’ in itself,” Crawford said. “The trials and tribulations and the things I had to overcome to even get here and still be on a minimum contract and things like that, the adversity I had to face. I don’t think people really understand my whole story. It’s very impressive when you think about it. It’s about perseverance, all the things I went through and I’m still standing here today. Once I can get that story out, that’s going to be my most memorable moment.”

Crawford, a Detroit native whose Michigan roots are proudly displayed via a “Fab Five” tattoo, initially faced personal roadblocks due to academic issues – the reason he rarely got on the court for his high school team.

“I only played 12 games in my four high school years, because I was ineligible, just wasn’t getting the grades,” he remembered. “Then I got hurt the first game of my senior year, I broke my ankle. Then I went prep school at Hargrave Military (a successful post-graduate stop for basketball players in rural Virginia).”

Crawford began his college career at Indiana, but after his freshman season, controversy surrounding then-Hoosiers coach Kelvin Sampson led to him transferring to Xavier (Ohio). As a Musketeers guard, he had a stellar career and became “Internet-famous” in ’09 while serving as a counselor at James’ summer camp; supposedly, James tried to prevent video of Crawford dunking on him from becoming public, but grainy film of the slam surfaced on YouTube anyway (James later denied that he tried to prevent release of the play).

A man of many mailing addresses continued to bounce around once he reached the NBA, moving from Atlanta to Washington to Boston to Golden State in a three-year span. During that timeframe, he was briefly part of the Hall of Fame-filled Celtics roster, then came off the bench for the Warriors, just as they were about to rise to the elite of the NBA. Crawford knew big things were imminent for Golden State, even back in ’13-14.

“When I first stepped in that locker room, I looked around and said, we can win a championship,” recalled Crawford, who four years later is facing Golden State in a second-round playoff series. “That was the first thing in my mind, because the talent was crazy. They weren’t starting Draymond (Green) at the time – it was a different coach – but you could see he was on the verge of being a player.

“Then we went through the whole Donald Sterling thing too (where the disgraced Clippers owner was kicked out of the NBA by Adam Silver for racially-insensitive comments caught on audiotape), because we happened to be playing the Clippers in the first round. Then (Golden State) won (the championship) the next year, with me being out of the league. With all that was happening, with me being able to stay strong in the middle of that, it was tough.”

Crawford’s detours to places like Xinjiang, China and Fort Wayne of the then-D-League led to his own grandmother believing that her grandson had been “blackballed” by the NBA, but he barged his way back in when the Pelicans signed him late last season. However, true to form based on his eventful career, New Orleans released him early in ’17-18 due to a roster crunch, before bringing him back April 5, just in time to be part of another playoff run. An explosive scorer – whose knack for quickly heating up prompted DeMarcus Cousins to tag him with the popular nickname “Instant Grits” last season – Crawford poured in 14 points in only eight minutes of Game 1 at Golden State.

Saturday’s NBA postseason appearance was just Crawford’s second playoff game in four years (he played briefly in a Game 3 rout over Portland), but as has often been the case, he capitalized on his opportunity, even if it came in fourth-quarter minutes of a one-sided loss. At this point, the 29-year-old sounds like he’s prepared for any situation, having gone through just about everything a player could possibly see.

“There are so many different things that get thrown at you,” he said. “Things that you have no control over, that you have to deal with and make the right decision. That’s one of the biggest things I’ve learned.”

After averaging 14.1 points in 19 regular season games for New Orleans last season, Crawford’s friends and family decided to honor his triumphant return to the NBA with an open-to-the-public summer party in Detroit. In a nod to the perseverance he showed to reach the league in ’10 – and then again in ’17 after a two-year hiatus – flyers for the event used the tagline “He did the impossible, then did it twice.”

“(Last) summer allowed me to really go back home and see people who appreciated my efforts,” Crawford explained. “They knew what I went through in terms of life, and what I went through in terms of thinking about getting back to the league but not being in it. I got a lot of gratification from seeing how excited people were for me.

“The title of the party was ‘Did the impossible, then did it twice.’ That’s a Jay-Z line, and I really loved it, because it’s hard to make it to the NBA. Every kid wants to do it, so to come back and do it again, I wanted to express that.”

Upon signing with the Pelicans this month – after being out of the NBA and basketball, period, for six months – Crawford can now say he’s done it three times.