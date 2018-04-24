2018 Pelicans Playoff Profile: E’Twaun Moore

His teammates describe him as a quiet individual, an “under-the-radar guy” whose demeanor and understated style of play doesn’t lend itself to being at the center of attention. In terms of receiving recognition, it also hasn’t helped that prior to this season, New Orleans starting small forward E’Twaun Moore’s previous trips to the NBA playoffs consisted almost exclusively of mop-up time cameos.

When Moore logged 27 minutes during Game 1 of a first-round sweep over Portland, it nearly doubled his entire NBA postseason experience, which consisted of just 12 games and a grand total of 31 minutes for the ’12 Celtics and the ’15 Bulls. A free-agent signee during the excellent-timing summer of ’16, Moore and the Pelicans sat out last year’s playoffs, but the Purdue product was invaluable in getting there this spring, on the strength of a 48-win regular season. While appearing in every game of the 82-game schedule, Moore started 80 times, averaging double-digit points (12.5) for the first time in his seven-year NBA career.

“It definitely feels good to be a key contributor on a playoff team,” he said. “I’ve been here previous times, but haven’t had as big of a role as I do now. This is the most fun part of the year. If you can’t get excited for this, there’s something wrong with you.”

Moore contributed several of his best games as a pro for the Pelicans, including notching a career-best 36 points at Houston on Dec. 11. He also had a 30-point game vs. Memphis on April 4, the victory that launched New Orleans’ current nine-game winning streak. The Pelicans are 12-4 when Moore scores 18-plus points in a game.

“We thought he was one of our most consistent players (in ’16-17),” Pelicans third-year coach Alvin Gentry said. “Because he’s a really quiet guy – doesn’t say a lot – sometimes he’s taken for granted. But as coaches, we understand the value he has to our team. We understand what he means to our team. There have been games when we needed it most, he’s come up with huge numbers. We know he’s very capable of that.”

Moore’s best offensive performance in the sweep of Portland came in Game 4, when he tallied 14 points to help put the Trail Blazers away, but teammates took more notice of his work on the other end of the floor. Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo got the lion’s share of the accolades for frustrating Portland’s dynamic backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, but – as is often the case – Moore was barely mentioned, if at all.

“Everyone talks about me and Jrue, what we did against Dame and C.J., but if you look back at the film, E’Twaun played a big role in that,” Rondo said. “He was on those guys a lot, probably more than me. I told him personally after the game, thanks for allowing me to play off the ball and be the weakside guy talking defensively.”

On a drive to the basket during Game 4, Moore took exception to being pulled down by the neck area on a hard McCollum foul in the lane. It was a rare glimpse at Moore showing anything besides a calm, poker-faced demeanor on the floor.

“He’s not an emotional guy,” Pelicans five-time All-Star Anthony Davis said of the 29-year-old. “When he got into it with C.J., that was probably the most emotional I’ve ever seen him. He’s a real under-the-radar guy who just goes out there and plays. Guys like that tend to get overlooked, the same way Jrue was, until he started showing emotion. It seems like the emotional guys always get (attention). But E’Twaun has been great for our team this year.”

For his part, Moore doesn’t sound concerned about whether the spotlight will finally shine in his direction, staying focused on team goals. He’s been to the conference finals once before, as a Boston rookie vs. LeBron James- and Dwayne Wade-led Miami, but he played less than a minute in three games of that series. Things have changed substantially for Moore, a vital member of a New Orleans squad that's reached Round 2 for the first time since ’11.

“We always had faith in each other and we stuck together,” Moore said in a happy Pelicans locker room Saturday, following Game 4 vs. Portland. “We were like, ‘Man, we can really go far.’ We kept staying together and came to fight every day.”