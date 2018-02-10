New Orleans Pelicans waive Mike James, Rashad Vaughn

February 10, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived guards Mike James and Rashad Vaughn.

James, 6 feet 1, 189 pounds, who was originally signed to a two-way contract by the Pelicans on Jan. 14, appeared in four games with New Orleans, totaling four points and six assists in 18 minutes.

Vaughn, 6-6, 202, who was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for forward Dante Cunningham on Feb. 8, did not appear in any games for New Orleans.

New Orleans’ roster currently stands at 15, including one two-way player (Charles Cooke).