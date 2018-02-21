New Orleans Pelicans statement regarding Tom Benson

February 21, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – Saints and Pelicans Owner Tom Benson was recently admitted to Ochsner Medical Center. He is currently being treated for flu symptoms and is resting comfortably.

Mr. Benson, who turned 90 in July, has been admitted into the Intensive Care Unit and is receiving the standard, excellent and world-class care that all patients who enter Ochsner Medical Center receive.

Mrs. Benson requests and sincerely appreciates your thoughts and prayers.