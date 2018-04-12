New Orleans Pelicans playoff schedule vs. Trail Blazers announced

The New Orleans Pelicans will open their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO-99.5. The Pelicans won their final five games of the regular season to finish 48-34 and earn the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

The Blazers finished 49-33 and are the third seed. It is New Orleans' first playoff appearance since 2015.

The complete series schedule is below:

Game 1. Saturday, April 14, New Orleans at Portland. 9:30 p.m., ESPN, Fox Sports

Game 2. Tuesday, April 17, New Orleans at Portland. 9:30 p.m., TNT, Fox Sports

Game 3, Thursday, April 19, Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m., NBA TV, Fox Sports

Game 4, Saturday, April 21, Portland at New Orleans , 4 p.m., TNT, Fox Sports

Game 5*, Tuesday, April 24, New Orleans at Portland, TBD

Game 6*, Thursday, April 26, Portland at New Orleans, TBD

Game 7*, Saturday, April 28, New Orleans at Portland, TBD, TNT, Fox Sports

*if necessary.