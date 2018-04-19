New Orleans Pelicans to host Select-A-Seat Event on Friday, April 20

April 19, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, April 20, New Orleans Pelicans fans will have the chance to choose from the best available seat locations, which includes newly-released seating that will be accessible to the public for the 2018-19 season, at the Pelicans’ Select-a-Seat event at the Smoothie King Center. The event will be free and open to the public from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm.

Fans will have the opportunity to select their seats for 2018-19 season-ticket packages, as well as half-season plans and 12-game plans. The Pelicans are currently playing the Portland Trail Blazers in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs, marking their first playoff appearance since 2015.

In addition to being able to visually identify and claim the best seat locations, Pelicans Season Ticket Holders enjoy numerous exclusive benefits throughout the year, including significant savings over individual ticket prices, a dedicated Season Ticket Account Executive and invitations to exclusive events, meet-and-greets and more.

Fans interested in attending the event are encouraged to park in Lot 3, which is located on the corner of Dave Dixon Drive/Girod Street and Le Rouge Lane.

Fans can learn more by visiting Pelicans.com/selectaseat or by calling a Season Ticket Account Executive at 504-525-HOOP. Seats are available at various price points throughout the arena.