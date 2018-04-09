New Orleans Pelicans To 'Do It Bigger' In 2018 Playoffs, Tickets on Sale

April 9, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – Following a 113-100 win over the Los Angeles Clippers tonight, the New Orleans Pelicans have clinched a playoff berth and will look to ‘Do It Bigger’ in the 2018 NBA Playoffs. Individual playoff tickets for the first three home games of the first round are now available to purchase. Refunds will be available to those who purchased tickets should games not be played.

Tickets are now available at Pelicans.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling (504)-525-HOOP or by visiting the Smoothie King Center box office located at 1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans, LA 70113.

“Our organization is so proud of the coaches, players and staff for their hard work and commitment to finish the regular season strong and earn a playoff berth,” said Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “Fan support has been instrumental to the team’s success this year, and we know our fans are ready to bring their energy and give us a tremendous home-court advantage for the regular season finale against the San Antonio Spurs and the 2018 Playoffs.”

This will be the seventh playoff appearance for New Orleans and the second since the team was rebranded prior to the 2013-14 season.

For more information on the 2018 Playoffs or to purchase season tickets for the 2018-19 season, CLICK HERE.