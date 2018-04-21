The New Orleans Pelicans announce ticket pre-sale for Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (April 21, 2018) – An exclusive pre-sale for Pelicans season ticket holders will begin Monday, April 23 at 9:00 a.m. to purchase individual tickets for Games 3 & 4 of the second round of the playoffs. All season ticket holders will be sent a link and password via e-mail to access these playoff tickets.

Fans are highly encouraged to sign up for Pelicans Insider, the Pelicans free weekly e-mail newsletter, to be eligible for the Pelicans pre-sale on Tuesday, April 24 at 8:00 a.m. Fans can sign up for Pelicans Insider by visiting Pelicans.com and will be sent a link and password via e-mail to access the pre-sale.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale to the public if necessary on Wednesday, April 25 at 8:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at Pelicans.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling (504)-525-HOOP or by visiting the Smoothie King Center box office located at 1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans, LA 70113.

For more information on the 2018 Playoffs or to purchase season tickets for the 2018-19 season, please visit Pelicans.com.