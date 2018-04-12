New Orleans Pelicans Announce 2018 Playoff Broadcast Schedule

April 12, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The No. 6 seed New Orleans Pelicans will match-up against the No. 3 seed Portland Trail Blazers in the First Round of the 2018 NBA Western Conference Playoffs. All games in the best-of-seven series will be shown on FOX Sports New Orleans and will include extended one-hour Pelicans LIVE pregame shows and 30-minute postgame shows.

FOX Sports New Orleans will televise expanded one-hour Pelicans LIVE pregame shows for Game 1 as well as all home games, and 30-minute pregame shows for remaining road games. Pelicans LIVE 30-minute postgame shows will follow all games.

Joel Meyers (play-by-play), David Wesley (analyst) and Jennifer Hale (reporter) will call the games. Handling pregame, intermission and postgame duties on Pelicans LIVE will be Erin Hartigan, Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman and former NBA point guard Antonio Daniels.

Games airing on FOX Sports New Orleans will be available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of FOX Sports’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers.

FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the free FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV and stick, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One and YouTube TV.

The Pelicans will also broadcast all playoff games on the team’s flagship radio station, WRNO 99.5 FM. Coverage for each game will begin at the game’s schedule time.

Sean Kelley (play-by-play), John Deshazier (analyst) and Daniel Sallerson (sideline reporter) will provide action and analysis for all the games. Sallerson will also host Pelicans OT following each contest.

Broadcast Schedule – Round 1, Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers

(All times are Central)

Game 1 Sat., April 14 Pelicans at Trail Blazers 9:30 p.m. ESPN, FSNO Game 2 Tue., April 17 Pelicans at Trail Blazers 9:30 p.m. TNT, FSNO Game 3 Thu., April 19 Trail Blazers at Pelicans 8:00 p.m. NBATV, FSNO Game 4 Sat., April 21 Trail Blazers at Pelicans 4:00 p.m. TNT, FSNO Game 5* Tue., April 24 Pelicans at Trail Blazers TBD FSNO Game 6* Thu., April 26 Trail Blazers at Pelicans TBD FSNO Game 7* Sat., April 28 Pelicans at Trail Blazers TBD FSNO

*If necessary

iHeart Radio Schedule – Round 1, Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers

(All times are Central)

Game 1 Sat., April 14 Pelicans at Trail Blazers 9:30 p.m. WRNO 99.5 Game 2 Tue., April 17 Pelicans at Trail Blazers 9:30 p.m. WRNO 99.5 Game 3 Thu., April 19 Trail Blazers at Pelicans 8:00 p.m. WRNO 99.5 Game 4 Sat., April 21 Trail Blazers at Pelicans 4:00 p.m. WRNO 99.5 Game 5* Tue., April 24 Pelicans at Trail Blazers TBD WRNO 99.5 Game 6* Thu., April 26 Trail Blazers at Pelicans TBD WRNO 99.5 Game 7* Sat., April 28 Pelicans at Trail Blazers TBD WRNO 99.5

*If necessary