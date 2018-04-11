Game 82: Pelicans-Spurs Postgame Quotes 4-11-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s win:

“I thought we started the game the right way. I thought we started with a lot of energy. We want to play fast. They want to play slow. We wanted to try to dictate the tempo of game and I thought we did that, especially in the second quarter. I thought [in the second quarter] we got out and ran and had good ball movement and they were running off misses and that’s really important also, because I think when we run off misses, the ball is moving better and we seem to be able to spread the floor a little bit better. It was just a good game. I thought everybody … It was truly a team win, because I thought everybody contributed when we needed them. Niko (Nikola Mirotić) stepped up. AD (Anthony Davis) stepped up. Jrue (Holiday) was really good. I thought Solomon (Hill) was very good defensively on Rudy Gay, who had been hurting a lot of people. It was just a good team effort. I thought we had one little stretch there in the third quarter, but I thought we got it back. It’s a great win for us against a real quality team.”

On playing in front of an energetic crowd:

“It’s really good. My goal is that I want to see this arena the way it was when I was here when I was with Golden State. I mean, it was unbelievable. Fans…the sold out arena and the fans were so – I mean, you can’t help but have a boost when you have a crowd like that. That’s what I hope we can accomplish when we come back to play here at home.”

Pelicans Guard Ian Clark

On winning five games in a row going in to the postseason:

“I mean it’s great. It’s what you want to do. You want to be able to go into the postseason rolling with high energy. We got a lot of guys that are on the – got the confidence really high, making shots, but I think that most of all, especially tonight, we showed what we can do on the defensive end if we lock in. I think we executed the game plan really well. You know last game we played them in San Antonio they got a lot of transition shots, a lot of second chance opportunities, and we wanted to limit that tonight.”

On how much it felt like a playoff game:

“Good. We know they are a playoff team. Like we said, going into this, you know, this last stretch, you know, we’ve played a number of them, you know, other than Phoenix and it’s a good test to see where we are, to be battle tested.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On how important this victory was for the team:

“It was very important for us in terms of the seeding, but we wanted to come out and finish the season strong knowing that it was our last home game of the regular season and we wanted to do it for the fans and they came out and supported us, been here all season through the ups and downs and we just wanted to come out and make sure we finished the season strong for them.”

On the key to the defensive effort:

“Just come out and play hard. We know that they are a team who can score the basketball, and for me personally it was just to go out and play defense, rebound basketball, block shots. I couldn’t get my offensive game going tonight, missed a lot of free throws, a lot of easy shots, but I just tried to make up for it on the defensive end and that kind of sparked the team and was able to get out to a nice lead.”