Game 81: Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Quotes 4-9-18

PELICANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

On winning tonight’s game:

“We’re happy, but we’ve got another game left to play, and it’s an important game. This was an important one and the next one on the schedule is an important one, so we’ll have to regroup and get ready to play our last game.”

On injured clippers players:

“Obviously when you’re missing a lot of your main players, it’s hard for anyone to win. When you miss a guy like Lou Williams, who anytime they’ve gotten in trouble, has been able to bail them out with the scoring, going and getting baskets and stuff like that.”

On Doc Rivers’ season

“I think Doc [Rivers] has done a great job, I went in and visited with him before the game. I told Doc that I think this is one of his best coaching jobs, through everything that has happened with the injuries and losing two of the best franchise players that this team has ever had, still to be able to stay in the playoff race all the way until the last two games of the season. I think he’s done a great job, I really do.

PELICANS CENTER ANTHONY DAVIS

On tonight’s win

“It’s a good feeling, but we know we’re not done. Our goal wasn’t just to get here, but to make some noise, so we’ve got another one Wednesday, which will be a good one, our last home, and then see where we’re seeded and try to go win some series.”

On playoff seeding:

“It doesn’t matter who we play, but of course we want home court advantage, so we’ve got to go out and try to win on Wednesday. We just wanted to get in and we know we can match up with everybody.

On playoff approach:

“Just coming out and playing how we’re supposed to play. We came out a little flat, and we’ve got to come out with a lot of energy on both ends of the floor, and when we do that we usually win.”

PELICANS GUARD RAJON RONDO

On playoff outlook:



“Pretty confident, I like our team, and I like our chances of beating someone four times before they beat us four times.

On season mindset:



“I think we’ve come with the right mindset, the right focus, and obviously you’ve got to make some shots, but we can beat anyone. We know that as a team, but we’ve got to focus on getting better each game and every night, so come playoff time it will be a great test for us, but still we have one more game left.”

On playing in transition:



“I don’t think any team doesn’t want to play against half-court defense. It’s the game of basketball, you’re going to go out and get numbers, and it’s to the offense’s advantage.”