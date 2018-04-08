Game 80: Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Quotes 4-7-18

PELICANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

ON TONIGHT’S GAME:

“I just thought we played about as perfect as you have to play to beat them. They’re just such a great team. They just keep coming at you, we were never comfortable. We got up 11 and felt pretty good about it, but four possessions later it’s a one-point game. You just have to keep playing against this group and you have to keep executing, you can’t get down. We tried to stop all the big runs by taking a timeout. They scored a couple baskets, we tried to take a timeout and just get our guys back in line and understand that we just have to stop the big runs against them.”

ON BEING THE BIGGEST WIN THIS SEASON:

“I like all our wins. I really do. I think we beat a real quality team tonight, but we’ve beaten some quality teams before and we play good basketball. Even last week when we struggled and lost some games we played well; we just weren’t able to finish the game and we had to try to finish the game today.”

ON GETTING BACK TO OLD WAYS:

“Well I think any time we move the ball. I think tonight we had 39 assists. I think anytime we get to that number right there, that means we’re moving the basketball, we’re getting the easy shots because if you have 39 assists you have to be coming up with easy possessions and easy shots. I think for us, the more we move the basketball, the more we cut, especially against teams that switch then some kind of way were able to find mismatches and I thought we did a great job of that tonight of just moving the basketball enough that when there was a mismatch there, we got it to that guy and he came through for us.”

ON LEANING ON THE BEST PAYERS MOVING FORWARD:

“Well they’re going to have to lead the way, but we have to have other guys step up and play. I think (Nikola) Mirotic has been playing great for us, Jrue (Holiday) has been playing great. Each one off the bench has done a good job for us. We’ve had guys step in and do good jobs for us. If we’re going to be good and we’re going to be successful, it’s going to be a total effort. Those guys are going to have to do their jobs but we have to have other bench players are going to step up also.”

PELICANS CENTER ANTHONY DAVIS

ABOUT THE WIN:

“Yeah, it’s a big win for us. It’s a tough place to play. They go on runs all the time. You just have to be able to withstand that run and make a run of your own. Kind of even it out. When we got out to that lead, instead of us making a run to catch back up we kind of made a run to separate. They’re the defending champions. The position that we’re in, we just wanted to come out and do anything to win.”

ON THE PLAY WHERE (RAJON) RONDO MADE A STEAL ON KEVIN DURANT:

“That was a good defensive play. He read it right, was able to get the steal. It was a big defensive play by him.”

HOW BIG WAS NIKOLA MIROTIC TONIGHT?

“He’s been playing extremely well. Shooting the ball at a high level, doing it on both ends of the floor. We’re going to need him to play this way for the remainder of the season and throughout the playoffs. His confidence is very high, he’s playing really well.”

WHAT DID YOU SEE DEFENSIVELY AND WHY WERE YOU GUYS ABLE TO DO THAT?

“We just played hard. We just played hard, tried to switch a lot of stuff and make them take contested twos and contested threes. They made some and they missed some. The ones that they missed we were able to get the rebound, go back down the floor and make plays. We did a good job towards the end of executing on the defensive end and making sure that they get one shot and we get the rebound and go execute on the other end.”

MIGHT THIS BE THE BEST WIN OF THE SEASON?

“Yeah, big confidence booster. Like you said, knowing where we are in the playoff race. You got seven teams trying to fight for six spots or something like that. We’re just trying to come out here and compete. It was a big one for us. Most importantly, we haven’t won here in a while. It builds a lot of confidence for us going into the Clippers game.”

WHAT DID YOU SEE AS FAR AS THE BALL MOVEMENT? IS THAT THE WAY YOU GUYS WANTED TO PLAY?

“Anytime we move the basketball we either win the game or give ourselves a chance to win, and we did that tonight. We were able to move the basketball and just move their defense around. They’re a great defensive team. We were trying to move them and hopefully the defense would break down and we’d be able to get a good look.”

ARE YOU PRETTY HAPPY WITH THE HUNGER AND THE INTENSITY OF EVERYBODY IN THIS ROOM?

“For sure. We are hungry, and the guy who is really leading is (Rajon) Rondo. He’s telling us how good we are and how good we can be. Where we are and everything. He’s coming in with a new stat about if we don’t win tonightand somebody else win. Or if we win, and all this stuff. He’s been through all this before and won a championship. He’s kind of been the leader of the team as far as this playoff race has gone.”

WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS JUST GETTING INTO THE POSTSEASON AGAIN AND TRYING TO MAKE SOME NOISE?

“It means a lot to get in, but you don’t just want to get in. I’ve been in before. Nobody remembers that, nobody cares about that. Our goal is to get in and make some noise. The way we’re playing I think we could do so. Guys are hungry. So when you got a team that’s hungry, it’s pretty scary.”

PELICANS GUARD JRUE HOLIDAY

ON STOPPING THE BIG RUN TONIGHT:

“Yeah, we had to keep our composure and tough it out. Obviously, they’re a really good team, second in the West and we’re not exactly fighting for the same thing at this moment. We fought hard and made some big plays, thank you Rajon Rondo for the steal to give us a little bit of comfortability, but we fought, we fought.”

ON RONDO’S STEAL TO FINSH THE GAME:

“Man, The Glove (Gary Payton) had him on top-five guards (ranking) in the league on defense. That’s what he does, offensively, defensively he makes big plays in crucial moments, glad he’s on our side.”

ON THE TEAM’S CRITICAL TWO GAMES LEFT:

“Again, it’s kind of been the same. We kind of had the same composure for a while now. Wins, losses we know that every game is very, very important. We’re going to take this next game to the (Los Angeles) Clippers and play the same way.”

ON IF BREAKING THEIR 10-GAME LOSING STREAK GOLDEN STATE WAS AN EMPHASIS:

“To be honest I didn’t know that was the streak, so I’m going to go ahead and say no. I think in the playoffs it’s a different beast. Obviously, the adrenaline with the rest that you’re able to get being in one place. Just being able to prepare for a team just playing against them. To me not really, but it’s always fun playing.”

ON GETTING THE FINAL DEFENSIVE STOPS:

“I think it was communication. I think we communicated very well. I do think that down the stretch we just made some big plays and that’s kind of what it comes down to. Making them shoot contested shots. Obviously, you have KD (Kevin Durant) and Draymond (Green) and Klay (Thompson) over there who will make them. You saw KD do it tonight from 35-feet with a hand in his face. I think we did the things necessary, we were tough with them we boxed out and rebounded when we had to and we got stops.”