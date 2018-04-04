Game 78: Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Quotes 4-4-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s win and if the team ‘got right’ tonight:

“For this game, we did. I don’t think it’s ‘getting right.’ Every game is just an individual game, but I thought we did what we needed to tonight. We got off to a great start. I thought our ball movement was good again. We’re in the 30 assists category again. That’s telling you that we have good ball movement. I thought AD (Anthony Davis) was very aggressive at the start of the game. Ian (Clark) shot the ball well. We shot the ball well as a team. We needed to see some threes go in. We also got up 36 threes and that’s what we’ve been struggling at…at the attempts that we’ve been down really low in the attempts that we have. Thought we did a good job with the pace of the game of pushing it and still getting up enough threes that we’re able to make 16 of them.”

On if tonight’s win gives the team confidence for the three road games ahead:

“I think we had confidence. We just didn’t finish the games that we just played. Even in this game right here, I still think 17 assists or 24 points is too many in the turnover department. And then we’ve got to do a little bit better of a job on the offensive boards. They’re a strong rebounding team, but we’ve got to…I thought our defense was good, but we also…our extra possessions and we’re staying on defense for extra possessions because we’re not rebounding the ball. Got to do a better job of completing the possession by coming up with the rebound.”

On Ian Clark:

“Right ankle sprain. MRI tomorrow. Day to day.”

“We won’t know anything until tomorrow, really. He’ll take an MRI tomorrow and we’ll see exactly what’s going on there. We’ll see where that puts him, really.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On coming out aggressive early:

“Yeah, I was trying to get back to how I was playing, get the team back. I know they feed off my energy, so just try to come out with a lot of energy on both ends of the floor and try to lead us to a win.”

On if it was important to have a game where they could enjoy a fourth quarter:

“Yeah, for sure and it was fun, but we’ve got to do the same thing next time we play – whenever the next time we play, a couple days. It’s fun where [we can] rest a little bit and then, at the same time, get back to playing our solid basketball.”

Pelicans Guard E'Twaun Moore

On his performance tonight:

“It was good, you know, made some shots. Teammates did a good job fanning it. Jrue (Holiday) and (Rajon) Rondo did a good job penetrating and kicking out, made shots, and helped us win. I mean every win is important so it’s pretty cool."

On the importance of the shooters making shots:

“Yeah, if teams will help in and help off them, then make shots. If they don’t help, then pick-and-roll then Jrue or one of them guys drive it, they have shots. So it’s just reading the game, whatever they give us.”

Pelicans Forward Nikola Mirotic

On the difference in his level of play tonight against the Grizzlies:

“I think the last couple of days, just doing some extra work. Like I said before, I just felt I needed to get a little maybe easier at the game, maybe not just shooting threes, maybe get some easy lay-ups and play a little bit more simple by taking some better shots, good selection. Today they really found me, especially in the beginning and I felt comfortable to start shooting some threes. I think defense, especially when we set a tone defensively and when I feel comfortable there too, I know my offense is coming. It was a pretty good day.”

On what was the message his teammates gave him over the last few games:

“They said we want you to shoot the ball. They know that I can make those shots. They just want me to relax and have fun. I feel great during the warmups and practices, but by the game it has been completely different, I just never find that rhythm, I was talking to Rajon (Rondo) and Jrue (Holiday) to try to get into the game to try and get an easy play for me to get a lay-up, maybe get my head in the game. I really felt all the time their confidence, they really have confidence in me. So that was really important for me and that confidence they have in me is for me to play better.”