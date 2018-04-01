Game 77: Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Quotes 4-1-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On where the conversation starts following tonight’s game:

“I think it starts with the turnovers. I think it is hard to beat any team when we have 21 turnovers…we had it down as 24 the way we keep turnovers. I think if you have that many turnovers against a quality team, then obviously you are going to struggle to beat a team, especially one that is that good. Our problem was that we turned it over and I think it is the type of turnovers that we had also, there were really turnovers after we had a great play, and we had a great possession. We have turned it over like that, they were deflated turnovers. You know, once again, our half-court defense has been really good. If you look at it, this is a team that is really good…they shot 42% against us. We have to do a better job. (Steven) Adams is a great offensive rebounder, he had seven on us. For the most part we only gave up seven to the rest of the team…that is not too bad. We have to do a little bit of a better job than we have, but if you ask me the difference in the game is the turnovers.”

On the Pelicans four game losing streak and what they need to do:

“I think we have to play a little more loose. We’re playing a little bit tight, and that’s the reason I think we turned it over a little bit. We just have to get back to playing and enjoying the game and understanding that we have to embrace the situation. We have to embrace it and we have to go out and play [the way] we are capable of playing. I think we have been really good defensively, even in the games that we haven’t been able to win. But offensively we have to get our mojo back and we have to get to the point where we are feeling good about ourselves and moving the basketball and completing plays. We are having too many possessions right now where it’s no-pass, one-pass and what we have done is we have always been a team that has been in the upper echelon of the league as far as passes per game, passes per possession, and I think we have to get back to that.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On the turnovers being careless mistakes:

“It was carelessness. A lot of them were unforced. We can’t afford to have turnovers.”

On if the team was pressing given the importance of the game:

“Nah. I think we are trying to make the right play, but I don’t think we are thinking the game all the way through. That’s for everybody, including myself. We’ve got to make sure we just go out there and just play. I don’t want to say we are playing tight, but we are doing stuff that we normally don’t do. We have got to get back to how we were playing.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On Anthony Davis not finding a rhythm during the game:

“I think it happens. Obviously it’s getting a little bit more physical, so a lot of hands on him. I think we are looking for him a lot too, but, yeah man, it’s just part of the game."

On whether the team is pressing in the last few games because of what’s at stake:

“Again, for the last two months I think it has been like this. It’s been close. Even from when Utah first got their 10 or 11 game win streak and they start off terribly. So, again, I think we’ve got to get back into a groove, especially toward the beginning of the game and toward the end of the game and I think we’ll figure it out. We’ve got five games left.”