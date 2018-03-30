Game 76: Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Quotes 3-30-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On what happened down the stretch of the game

“At the end of the night, LeBron (James) just took the game over and made shots that we would like to see him shoot. We tried to keep him from driving to the basket. He made three tough shots and that’s kind of who he is. We had a couple rebounds that we had to have that didn’t go our way. You have to do the right things to be able to finish games and I thought we put ourselves in a really good situation and had an opportunity to maybe steal a game here, but you have to do the right things in order to finish it. We just didn’t quite make the plays to do it.”

On Anthony Davis’ performance

“He struggled with his shot. I thought they did a good job of, pretty much having a free safety or whatever, every time he got the ball, they were going to double him and sometimes triple-team him. He took some shots that he is better capable of making that just didn’t go in. To win on the road, you have to have things go right for you and you have to make plays. We just didn’t quite make the plays that we needed to finish the game off.”

On the bench play tonight

“I thought the guys came in and did a really good job. Actually, they are the ones who got us the separation and I thought they were active. I thought they did a good job defensively after we got off to a slow start.”



Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On the playoff race

“Obviously, we’re looking at the other teams. OKC (Oklahoma City Thunder), Denver (Nuggets), (Los Angeles) Clippers…Everybody that is in front or behind us. At this point, just one game at a time, we got another one coming Sunday and we have to take care of business.”

On the challenges Rodney Hood creates

“He gets into the paint. He can finish around the rim. 6’6” and he can shoot the three. Offensively, he kind of has all the weapons, all the tools to make your team that much better.”



Pelicans forward Anthony Davis

On if they thought they put themselves in good position to win

“Yeah. We had the lead. They came down and made shots. We had a couple turnovers, a couple bad possessions…Clarkson came down (and got) a wide open three on the wing. Earlier in the game, we gave up multiple easy plays. Not getting back in transition and LeBron made shots. We kind of gave it away.”

On the Pelicans bench

“All those guys played well. Ian (Clark), Nico (Mirotic) especially shot the ball extremely well tonight. They did a good job for us and were able to give us a chance to win the game