Game 73: Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Quotes 3-22-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On overcoming a lot tonight:

“Yeah we did. You know that’s the worst team to play on the third game or you know the fifth game in six days. You know the pace that they play with is so unbelievable, and they’re relentless in their pace. So I did say to the guys that the first team that decides to guard a little bit would probably be the team that would have won. I thought in the fourth quarter we really locked in, did a good job, came up with stops and that’s how we won the game.”

On being impressed coming out of the long stretch of games:

“Oh I think that we did what we need to obviously. [We] played good, solid basketball and did a lot of good things. You know obviously the Washington game without AD [Anthony Davis]…I mean we just really never got a rhythm or anything. I think we’re competing at a real high level, and I think that’s a good start.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On winning four of five games during this homestand:

“It feels good, but we can celebrate tonight. We got a still tough schedule to go. Pretty sure we moved up (in the standings), but we got, what, nine games left. We’ve got to keep on winning games and get to where we want to get so that we can have some advantage in the playoffs.”

On where the energy came from tonight:

“I didn’t play against Dallas so I was pretty good. Yeah, I was alright. I felt better than yesterday, but for them, man, just taking care of your body, being professionals, staying here later, waking up and going in to the facility and getting stuff done. It was just taking care of yourself.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On what it says about the team to come back in the fourth quarter:

“Mentally tough. Mentally tough. Just had to grind it out. It was one of those games where you got a grind out a team who was making a lot of shots, playing very well. Five (games) in six (nights), so it was just one of them games we just tried to fight through the fatigue – physically and mentally – and just try to pull this one out."

On why the team has been able to close out a lot of games in the fourth quarter:

“Our execution is a lot better. We know what we are looking for, and then even (Rajon) Rondo just having the ball in his hands. He’s a guy who can read the floor very well. He made great decisions with the ball. So by him being in those situations has just been helping us a lot.”