Game 70: Pelicans-Celtics Postgame Quotes 3-18-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On overall thoughts about tonight’s game:

“It will be a lot different than the one last night…no, I thought that we played…against a quality team I thought we played as well defensively as we could possibly play. I thought everything that we did, you know…I thought that, you know, Coach Erm (Associate Head Coach Darren Erman) had a great game plan. I thought the guys followed it to a T. I thought we were just really good defensively. We were really good on the boards. And then I thought offensively…what we have to start doing, I think, is playing guys in shorter stretches because I thought we did that tonight and I thought we had a lot more juice as far as running and cutting and taking the ball to the basket on offense. So I think what we have to do is the consecutive minutes we have to cut down a little bit, because I thought we were much more active, you know, because we got AD (Anthony Davis) and those guys in and out of the game.”

On Cheick Diallo being everywhere on the floor tonight:

“Yeah he did a great job, you know. And I think for him, when we were struggling a little bit, he gave us a big boost energy-wise. I thought he did a great job guarding (Greg) Monroe. It’s a big size difference there, but I thought he did a really good job guarding Monroe, and then I thought he did a good job getting back on the boards. But just his running in our offense opened up everything. He did a great job of rim-running, which in turn I thought opened up the game.”

Pelicans Forward Cheick Diallo

On his impact tonight:

“It’s a work in progress like I always say. It’s a great opportunity for me every time I step on the court. Every game matters for us right now. Every position matters so every time I play, basically we’ve just got to play hard. I came from the bench so that’s what I do, just bring energy every single night.”

On his growth since the beginning of the season:

“It’s a lot different right now, because at the beginning of the season, like I said, I was not playing so it’s kind of, like, frustrating. But now, I think I got time now. To me, I feel like I’m growing like a player right now, defensively and offensively now.”

Pelicans Forward Solomon Hill

On how he feels being back on the court:

“I feel way better than I thought I would. Credits to the staff and Mike G (Sports Performance Consultant Mike Guevara) for really being cautious, and I’d rather be over prepared for my first day, and I felt great. I look forward to the next time out there. It was just a great feeling knowing that I felt better than I thought I would, so we’ll see how tomorrow goes."

On what was most important for his performance tonight:

“(It was) more about stamina. You know, I think we get into a situation where you are more prone to injury when you are out there playing tired or, you know, can’t get up and down and try to perform. I think just kind of creating that stamina base will allow me to play defense, will allow me to get up and down the floor, will allow me to play with the guys out there on the court, and so that was huge and that will be a huge building block on what we want to do moving forward as well.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On his thoughts about Cheick Diallo’s performance:

“He’s playing well. He’s coming in with a lot of energy. He plays hard. He plays well for us, so he just wants to come in and help the team any way possible, whether defensively or offensively. You know, he came up with big plays. I think he did a great job on guarding Greg Monroe tonight when he was on him and then made some tough shots, so he played well tonight."

On the importance of this win:

“I think it is good for us because it was a good bounce-back game for us. You know, it was a tough one last night and then come in, number one defensive team, and score on them and then hold them to what they had, under a hundred. So it was good for us to kind of bounce back from last night and get this win.”