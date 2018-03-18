Game 69: Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Quotes 3-17-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On his overall thoughts on tonight's game:

"I thought we played hard, I thought we competed, I thought we did everything we had to to try and win the game. That is what I thought. You know the thing that bothers more than anything – and I really do not care – is that we try to play the right way and we play our ass off and then what happened to us is that, AD (Anthony Davis) never gets a call, he never gets a call. You know we talk about them holding him, we talk about them grabbing him on rolls, we talk about coming under him on post-ups. He never gets a call, not one. You know why? Because he does not bitch and complain about it. He just keeps playing the game. Then it comes down to a few plays in the game. You can't guess on plays when you have teams playing for playoff spots. You can't guess on the game, you can't guess on a foul. When a guy has his hand on his chest and he's got his hand in and you call a three-point shot, that is not right. That's not correct. That's not the way you do it. Then you give them the ball back on another play when they undercut a player, that's not right either. That's not correct. That's not the way you call the game. Then when you can get technical fouls for walking away from a guy, then this league has really changed. I walked away from him so I wouldn't get a technical. That being said, I thought we did everything we could to try and win the game, that's a great team down there. They are a great team with a great player. To me, he (James Harden) is the MVP of the league, he has done everything to earn that. You know his team has the best record. He is a closer. He comes up with big shots when he needs to. They have two guys, he and CP (Chris Paul) that can close the game that are great, great players. That's a great team down there, and Mike (D'Antoni) has done a great job coaching them. All I am saying is that, you know, if you are going to do that then call it both ways. You know, when AD rolls to the basket and AD's grabbed and he's held, then give him the same calls that you would give somebody else. That's all. It's not right because, you know what? We are battling our ass off for a playoff spot and all we want is the game called the right way. I will take the damn fine that they are going to give me tomorrow – that is fine – but I am sick of it because we haven't said anything the whole year. We haven't said one thing about it the whole year. We talk about it, we send it in, we write it down on the evaluation, 'Can you please watch the screen and rolls? Can you please watch them grabbing AD? Can you please watch them under him when he is shooting the basketball?', but nothing ever happens with it. So I am sick and tired of it. So I will take whatever they want to give me, that's fine, but all I want to do is have an equal opportunity to win the game and not have an opportunity where we are guessing out of the corner on the biggest play of the game where we call a three-point foul. Everybody look at that. You take a look at that. If anybody out here thinks that it's a foul, then you tell me. Then I will shut-up and I won't say one more thing ever again. You take a look at the play. You take a look at the play when the guy (Harden) walks up and winks his eye and says, 'Yeah, I got it (the foul call)'. Thanks, bye."

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On guarding James Harden:

"It's the NBA. It's the NBA. That's why they pay us. Make it challenging. Make it fun. Make it good for the crowd. I enjoyed it. I've played James probably since I was 12 years old, so to be out there and play against him again on this stage is a blessing. God has definitely blessed both of us. It's what we love to do, go out there and play and again he's a great player, a superstar, so it's fun."

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On Coach Gentry's defense of his players:

"Of course he's got his players' back. So I don't know what he said. I didn't see the interview but, obviously, he feels some type of way, which he should. We think some calls didn't go our way or they made some calls that shouldn't have been made, but there's nothing we can do about it."

On defending James Harden:

"He gets every call. I think we did a good job on him tonight. I think he shot 28 shots, something like that. Only had 32 points but, you know, I think what killed us tonight is they got a lot of transition threes. That kind of was the game right there, fast-break points. So, half-court defense, we were fine. It's just, you know, Trevor (Ariza) got a couple threes. P.J. (Tucker), you know, in transition, it kind of opened the game up a little bit."