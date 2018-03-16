Game 68: Pelicans-Spurs Postgame Quotes 3-15-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On the loss

“I thought that it was just an up and down game really, and I thought that the second half was very much like a playoff game. I thought both teams were really good defensively, and it was hard to score. We still have to have good ball movement. I thought our ball movement became a little stagnant, but I thought or defense was really good, and obviously when AD [Anthony Davis] fouled out, or when they called a sixth foul on AD [Anthony Davis], obviously it takes the best player off the floor.”

On the plays after Anthony Davis fouled out

“Well we were trying to run a couple of plays to try and free Jrue [Holiday] up and get him dribble penetration, and obviously if the help comes he would find the guy that was open, but we had two bad possessions during that stretch where we took some tough shots, and that was kind of the difference in the game.”

On playing from behind most of the night

“We are used to doing that. As I said, you would like to not be in that situation, but there were a lot of factors that entered into that, not just us playing poorly. We had some good shots, we didn’t make them, and we had a couple of break downs defensively, but I was proud of the guys because we continued to play and had an opportunity to have the ball down three. We just didn’t get a very good shot.”

On Ian Clark

“I thought he was good. I thought he played with a ton of energy, and like I said in these games right here they become playoff-type games. You’ve got to be able to execute offensively and defensively and we struggle a little bit at the offensive end, executing and getting to where we want to get to, and that resulted in a couple of really tough, low-percentage shots. That was the difference in the game. I thought our pace was okay, I didn’t think it was great. I thought our ball movement, we got to do a little better job at that. There’s too many possessions now with no pass, one pass. We have got to get the ball moving a lot more, and then we have got to set screens and use screens. But I mean the effort is there and I like our effort, but we still have to make plays.”

Pelicans Center Anthony Davis

On how the game got away

“They made some shots. We missed a lot of shots in the third quarter. I think within the first seven minutes, we only had like four points. We couldn’t score in that third quarter. A whole little series of events happened. Coach got a tech and I got a tech, maybe some questionable calls.”

On battling back from double-digit deficit

“We had opportunities to win. We were down three for a while and we got some bad shots, some shots that we normally make that we missed. They were coming down and missing as well, so, we had opportunities to get into it to cut the lead or even take the lead late in the fourth but we didn’t.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday:

On attempting to come back from 10 points down

“It’s a game of runs. I know it happens a lot. And at that point, we did what we wanted to do, especially in the second half and at the end of the first half. Again, they’re a good team. They came out and fought and down the stretch, they made more plays.”

On this game resembling a playoff game

“I think from the beginning how intense it was, how physical it was, I think the refs kind of let us play. But again, from here on out, they’re all big games.”

On the loss of Tom Benson

“He’s done so much for the city of New Orleans. He’s done so much for our organization and the [New Orleans] Saints organization. We’ve just got to go out and play for him.”