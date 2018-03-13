Game 67: Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Quotes 3-13-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s win:

“I thought we started out with great pace and moving the basketball and doing a lot of good things. If there was any negative tonight, I thought that once we got up ten points, we always seemed to have a couple of really bad possessions. Instead of being able to extend the lead, all of the sudden it goes from a ten-point game to a two-point or a four-point or a tie game. And those other times, when you get up ten, you’ve got to be able to create separation and the only way you can do that is you’ve got to be able to execute and do all the things that you did in order to get that ten-point lead.”

On Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis and their ability to take over a game:

“I mean, the way we space the floor, it’s hard for them not to. Jrue has been great finishing games for us and obviously, AD is AD. I thought, not so much his offense, but his defense on Dwight Howard at the end of the game I thought was really important and the block that he had on Kemba (Walker)…of course the shot-clock violation was really big. As I said, I think too many people look at teams, look at their record, and judge them by their record, but it’s tough in this league. Everybody talks about the West. The East is the same way. These guys are in almost every single game that they play and you’ve got to try to find a way to finish games against them. It’s not easy to do.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On the offense getting back on track:

“We’ve been dropping in pace and haven’t been scoring in the 100s like we’re used to do. Tonight we got back to it – running and pushing the pace. It was good to get back to that tonight. Also, defend a little bit – that’s the key. But even when we don’t get stops, we’re able to get the ball down and run it back down a team’s throat – putting them on their heels, maybe get a good look.”

On how important Rajon Rondo is to the team’s offensive flow:

“He likes to push the ball, so we need everybody else to run with him. That starts with me running the floor, getting that quick hit and to get it going, running the floor to get our shooters shots so they can get it going as well. It’s just about us running with Rondo.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On the final minute and being aggressive:

“I think when I first came down and hit that three, I think at that point I felt pretty good, so I just decided to be aggressive. (Rajon) Rondo gave me the ball, so at that point it’s kind of a sign. I made some plays happen, got my own rebound, and that’s pretty cool."

On closing out a game:

“We’ve got a lot of different weapons. We can make plays down the stretch. We’ve got a tough road ahead of us, but we have to take it one game at a time. A lot of weight on Anthony’s (Davis) shoulders, so I think we’re all trying to help lift that.”