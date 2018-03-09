Game 65: Pelicans-Wizards Postgame Quotes 3-9-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry:

On the impact of the absence of Anthony Davis:

“I thought it hurt the flow of what we were trying to do. We struggled so much offensively the first two quarters. We’ve been starting the games really great. We had 19 points the first quarter, 19 points the second quarter. I didn’t think that we ever got into any kind of flow, offensively. Part of it is because they’re pretty good, defensively and what they do and the other part is that we just didn’t have movement and no flow to what we were doing. The cutting wasn’t there. The ball movement wasn’t there and we got ourselves in trouble early on doing that.”

On the struggle from the three-point line:

“We didn’t shoot it well because…they’re really good at running you off the three point line, first of all. Secondly, in order to do that, you’ve got to have dribble penetration. You’ve got to have drive-and-kick situations and we just never really got into that. We didn’t really get into any kind of flow, as I said. That’s who we are. We’re a flow team that plays in transition and then plays with an open floor and spacing. We just never really got into that. The rebounding part we struggled with some tonight, obviously and then just the overall ball movement; screening, cutting and all of that. Defensively, we were actually pretty good except for the Wizards gave up way too many easy baskets in transition and we’ve got to get better in that department because over the last month and half, two months, we’ve been third in the league in half-court defense, 30th in transition and that shouldn’t be happening.”

On Jrue Holiday’s performance:

“He just struggled. They did a good job of walling in and not letting him have the usual drives that he had. As I said, we didn’t get into that flow where he can catch the ball and do some things with it. We just got to find a way to do it.”







Pelicans Forward Nikola Mirotić:

On the way the team played without Anthony Davis:

“I think we had a slow start to the game, especially that first quarter even though we were three points down. I think, especially after that first quarter, they played with more physicality than us. They made some tough shots and we never felt very confident today. I don’t know what was the reason. We obviously missed AD, but we had enough to beat this team, but we’ll be fine. It was just another one of those games you feel comfortable playing out there. We were shooting terrible from the three-point line tonight too. We’ll be fine. We just need to keep working hard and get the next one.”

On mentally dealing with this loss after the win streak:

“We are fine, first of all, because we knew we didn’t play with AD which is our best player, so hopefully he’ll be back (for the) next one, and we just need to stick together. We know that what we’ve been doing so far has been doing great, playing together and defensively I think we need to step up a little bit more especially defensive transition. They made a lot of points and the rest offensively, just play our basketball, sharing the ball and find the wide open guy. I think today we did find wide open guys too many times, but we just didn’t make the shots, so it’s going to be like that, but, even then, we need to try to find a way to beat a team, but today was not one of those days and we need to keep moving forward.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday:

On toughest thing about the game:

“Honestly, to me, I just felt like it was one of those nights, a little fatigued, maybe even a little high off the road trip. Whatever it was, it happened and we have got to move past it.”

On guys trying too hard to make plays:

“I don’t know. I just feel like it was a tough game. Sometimes you have games like that. We’ve been having some pretty good games, but, at that point, I feel like everybody does try to, like you said, make it their own way, but it was just a tough game.”