Game 63: Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Quotes 3-6-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s game:

“I thought that we played well throughout the game. I knew that there would be a run coming at some stage. [The Clippers are] really playing good basketball. I think that Doc[Rivers]has done a great job with those guys,but I thought that we let our foot off the gas a little bit. We got a little complacent and started to try to one-pass shot, one-pass shot, but then we got ourselves back organized again. Theyhave a great scorer in Lou[Williams].I mean he is a professional scorer and I will say this, I think that it is a shame that that kid wasn’t on the All-Star team. Everything that he has done and this is a career year for him. Aguy in his thirties,I think it is a shame that he didn’t make the All-Star team. I know that wevoted for him because we felt like whenyou are doing what he isdoing at this stage in your career, it may be your only opportunity to be an All-Star, then he deserves it and you can see why if you watched the game today. I just thought we regained our composurea little bit. Obviously,[Anthony Davis] made some shots and Jrue [Holiday] made some plays for us. But I thought defensively, when we really needed to, we came up with stops.”

On Anthony Davis:

“He is just playing on a really high level and nothingseems to affect him. That is a really tough injury right there. It feels like somebody is sticking an icepick inyour sidewhen you aretrying to breath with those bruised ribs and stuff like that.But he played throughit and did a great job.”

On playoff seeding:

“I think that every game that you play is going to be significant, if that is what you mean. You don’t even have to play. Last week we didn’t play and we went from seventh to fifth and then back to seventh, without playing a game. I think it is just going to be that way for the remaining 20 games, 18 games, whatever most of the teams have left. I just think that it is going to be that way in the West because when there is very little separation from fourth place and really third place, from third place to tenth place. There is just not a whole lot of separation,so I think that is what you are going to see for the rest of the year.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On his hip injury:

“I’ll be fine. I’m just going out thereand playing basketball, trying to do what I can to help the team win."

"I didn’t see it, I didn’t look at the film. I am not sure what exactly happened. I know what I felt and then came and got it checked out. They said I was fine and I went back out.”

On taking big shots:

“We have a couple guys on our team that canshoot the basketball and scorein isolation situations. But for me,I always want to take the big shots, make or miss we are going to live with it,but I think that having other guys going earlier in the game, like Jrue [Holiday] and [Rajon] Rondo hit some shots, E’Twuan [Moore] and Darius [Miller],so that was able to open up the floor a little bit for me, so I can create.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On tonight's game:

“There are ups and downs, there have been plenty of times this season where we have been up like that or we were onthe other end of that and we came back and fought back to either win or lose. But it is part of the game. Down the stretch they played really welland gave themselves the chance to win."

On Anthony Davis:

“Do I have to thank Anthony [Davis] again? That is why he ishere, to make the big shots, especially down the stretch. That is why he is an All-Star player and the leader of our team. He calls for it. He wants it, especially down the stretch. We are just lucky to have him on our team.”