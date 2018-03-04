Game 62: Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame Quotes 3-4-18

New Orleans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

(On what he liked most about the game)

"I just thought we played, we had good energy at the start of the game, we just went through that one little spurt where they made shots, and we had a couple bad possessions. But I thought for the most part we guarded the way we should have, last time we played this team they had 22 3-pointers. We tried to get them off the 3-point line, and then we tried to run mainly on misses. We wanted to defensively be able to come up with stops, and then get out in front. We did that, we felt like we could get the ball in the paint on drives, and try to finish the plays that way."

(On the importance of the bench)

"I thought it was great. Unfortunately, we had to put those guys back in. I was hoping we could maintain a lead enough to keep those guys out for the remainder of the game. This team right here, that's why I say anyone who thinks these guys are tanking is crazy. I know Harrison Barnes, I know Dirk [Nowitzki], I know those guys. When they are out there playing, they are playing to win. I know that for a fact. So, I don't think you can let up, because we let up a little bit and you saw what happened. Goes from 17 to 4 just like that."

(On Jrue Holiday's game)

"I think he's playing good basketball, really good basketball. I think he's playing with a lot of confidence. You know how it is in this league, confidence means everything. Shooting the ball well, good job at taking the ball to the basket, good job of finding guys on dribble penetrations. He and AD [Anthony Davis] and those guys, are really just playing at a real high level. He and AD [Anthony Davis] are really playing at a high level."

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

(On the Pelicans red-hot offense throughout current 8-game winning streak)

"Yeah, we are just playing fast. When we play fast, we are able to score in transition and get a lot of easy looks. We are playing defense, leading into our offense. So, that is what we have been doing and just play defense and be able to score quick."

(On Pelicans teammates Jrue Holiday and Nikola Mirotic playing and scoring well in game)

"Yeah, they both have been playing well through the stretch and making big plays. Especially Niko. Jrue has been taking over games at points in the game so those two guys are playing out of their mind and are able to get us over the hump some games. But, we just have got to keep playing the way we have been playing, playing fast and playing hard, just playing for each other."

(On Pelicans Forward Cheick Diallo's performance against the Mavericks)

"Yeah, he played well tonight. Rebounding the basketball, finishing and hitting jump shots. He did a lot of great things tonight. I say everybody is playing well and everybody is taking on the challenge to step up in Demarcus (Cousins) absence and we are doing a great job."