Game 60: Pelicans-Suns Postgame Quotes 2-26-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry:

On Anthony Davis’s performance:

“He’s just playing great basketball. I don’t know what else to say about it. I just think that he’s dominating on both ends. He’s carrying the load, offensively. Rebounding the basketball. He’s just playing really good basketball.”

On tonight’s win:

“I think we started the night – we were a little tired. Our legs were a little tired. It’s like I said, you’ve got to get over it. That’s the way it’s going to be. If you’re a playoff basketball team, after the first round, you’re going to play a lot of basketball, quickly, so you’ve just got to mentally get by the part where you’re feeling tired and just go out and try to win the game. I thought AD (Anthony Davis) did great. And the other guys, really. We just kind of pushed through. Didn’t have our usual pop, but we found a way to win. That’s a good team. I know their record is not very good, but Devin Booker is (as) good as any two guard in this league. The guy is terrific. And then they’ve got other guys that can score the basketball, really athletic team. Their whole thing right now is they’re just a young team. They’re going to be alright if they just keep those guys and let the whole thing process go through.”

On Emeka Okafor’s offensive contribution tonight:

“Yeah, he just did a great. I mean, you know, he’s been really, really fun to have here. I think our guys got a lot of respect for him, coaches (have) got a lot of respect for him. The way he came in and the ethic that he had, he’s just a total team guy. He’s been a real welcome addition and I think he’s played well for us. I don’t even, you know, the five-for-five thing is great, but just his presence on the court has been really good for us.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On if he felt it from the start:

“I’m just trying to do my part. They went kind of small. A lot of their bigs were in foul trouble. I just wanted to hang around the rim as much as possible, knowing I had the size advantage. (I) tried to take advantage of them. The first couple of shots went in. You know we were struggling on defense, trying to get back in transition, and then (they were) making shots as well. The second half we picked up defensively and got back. (We) slowed Devin Booker down a little bit, and we were able to come out on top.”

On his performances being compared to some of the great basketball players in history:

“It’s amazing, but at the end of the day I just try to go out there and win. Do whatever I can do… Of course being in a category with those guys… it’s an honor for me. I don’t go out there and try to get those points in any category. I just try to do what I can to help the team win.”

On the team’s expectations moving forward:

“That’s what we’re thinking about. That’s how we’re playing. We’re not worried about anything else; just take it one game at a time. Just make our way up the ladder. That’s why we’re here. When April 12th comes around, we want to be in that picture.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On what they had to do to come back from behind:

“I guess just fight. I think we started to do the assignment we were supposed to do. They probably helped us out a lot. I think being able to run the floor, fast pace, getting to the bucket. Anthony (Davis) fouled out about three or four guys. I think that helped us out a lot too. I guess we just turned it on the second half”

On if he could tell Anthony Davis was scoring that many points:

“I could. I talked to Josh Jackson when he had 50. He was like ‘He has 50?’ I was like ‘He be killing y’all. All your bigs is on the bench.’ I mean that’s Anthony. Like I said, thank you. Thank you Anthony.”