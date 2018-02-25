Game 59: Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Quotes 2-25-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On the team’s success in overtime games:

“We seem to find our way into these overtime games, but if you look back, I think this is the fifth time we’ve been down at least 18 and come back and won. The good news is that we’re able to do that, but the bad news is that I don’t think we want to keep doing that, [in] being down 18. The first half, the thing I think bothered us the most was that we were turning the ball over. When you turn the ball over against a team that has [Eric] Bledsoe and Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and [Khris] Middleton on the wing coming at you, you have no chance to defend that. I thought if we could eliminate the turnovers and be solid in the offense, we’d have a chance, and we did that.”

On Jrue Holiday’s performance:

“He’s played well the whole year. [Today], maybe a little bit better than he normally would, but he’s had some great games for us when we’ve needed it most. I thought he went and got us baskets and made plays, but to me, the big thing was the way he played on the defensive end, which was just as important as the baskets he had.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On Jrue Holiday’s performance:

“He kind of just took over the game, honestly. He made big play after big play on both ends of the floor. We were just rolling with him. He stepped up big time."

On making the little plays down the stretch:

“It’s winning basketball. That’s what it takes to win. You have to do the little things to win. [Rajon] Rondo got that tip, and [Nikola Mirotic] played great defense on Khris [Middleton]. It’s the little things that we try to do to get wins.”

On the team staying in the playoff race without DeMarcus Cousins:

“Everybody is playing with a lot of confidence and stepping their game up. I’m just trying to go out there and do my part.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On scoring 36 points today:

“I was just being aggressive, really. I forced some issues, and I made some shots. At that point, you start to feel more comfortable. After knocking down some shots, I just kept being aggressive."

On the team playing better in the second half of the game:

“I think as a team, we just figured it out. We had to stop turning the ball over. We needed to rebound and get back in transition. From there, lanes open up. Even though they’re a lengthy team defensively, if we can get out early in transition, it’s to our advantage.”

On coming back after being down 17 points at halftime:

“I think we are resilient as a team. It shows our character.”