Game 54: Pelicans-Pacers Postgame Quotes 2-7-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry:

On the decision to postpone tonight’s game:

“I just think they made an evaluation of the situation and just didn’t think it was safe enough to play the game. I think, obviously, it’s better to be safe than sorry. After looking at several things, looking at the roof and evaluating it, I think they came to the conclusion that it’s just not worth risking players.”

On what factors went into the final decision and if it was about the condition of the floor or if that water would come down eventually:

“I think it was a little bit of both, but I think, obviously, we’re supposed to get rain for most of the night. I think for a while it stopped raining outside and they got it under control there, but I guess they made the conclusion that they couldn’t guarantee that it would not come back down if it started to rain again.”

On the rescheduling of tonight’s game:

“I have no idea. I don’t have any idea how that works or what goes on. I’ve been in the NBA for thirty years. This is the first time this has ever happened. It’s really tough and I feel really bad for the fans that came out to see a game and it didn’t happen. Those are the people who I’m concerned the most about. We’ll be able to reschedule it and play it. My hope is that everybody that was going to be here tonight will be able to come back again.”

On the impact of the delay on the players:

“Well yea, because, I mean obviously, the clock is running. The clock is running and you know it goes from fifteen minutes to a half hour to forty-five minutes to an hour. Obviously, there’s a lot of concern, but after talking to Nate (McMillan), and hearing the opinion that he had that his players gave him, what the guys were saying, I just think it was the safest thing to do, really. It’s not easy. It’s a tough, tough situation to have to do it, but it was the safest thing to do.”