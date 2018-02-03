Game 52: Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Quotes 2-3-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On attempting to get over the hump after a poor start:

“Yeah, I mean I think that’s exactly what happened, you know, you can’t play uphill the entire game. That’s what we had to do because we got off to such a bad start and then we didn’t make enough of the little baby plays, the small plays that you have to make. You know, coming up on a loose ball here and there, coming up with a rebound, we didn’t have enough of those plays tonight. Then some of the guys like, I’m not making excuses, but I just thought that Jrue was tired you know, his leg wasn’t quite there. But I thought the effort was there and everybody played hard and competed we just didn’t have quite enough juice to get over the hump.”

On whether this was a successful road trip or not:

“I think any time you want to win both of them. This team is a really good basketball team and they’ve got so many weapons and I thought we did a good job on Wiggins but we let two of the other guys go off. Or we do a good job on this guy, you know Gorgui Dieng has kind of killed us over the three games we played so I thought we did a good job on him. But then Karl-Anthony Towns had a pretty good game. So you’ve just got to be really solid to be able to beat this team.”

Pelicans Forward Nikola Mirotic

On playing with a new team:

“It was great for me, it’s true I didn’t have too much time to prepare. We didn’t have a practice this morning because they played last night. I had a meeting with the coach and the team this morning and I watched some film, it was helpful, and those guys made it simple for me tonight. Tough loss but I’m very happy to be with the guys and the team and you know it’s a great feeling to be here."

On the energy in the first quarter:

“They did, it looked like they played the first quarter with more physicality and they made that run on us and we were fighting but we tried to get back. We were down by eight in the second quarter so we just need to keep playing and I’m sure there will be a lot of chances to win a lot of games.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On what Nikola Mirotic brought in his first game:

“I thought he played well. He was able to space the floor for us, made some great plays for us defensively. We’re glad to have him, everybody is just trying to figure everything out and try to fit him in the offense. We were just running random stuff that he was able to be successful in. We wanted to come in here and score the basketball and have him play the way he’s been playing."

On Mirotic rebounding well:

“I mean he’s an all-around player, we brought him in for a reason. He showcased everything that he can do. We are going to continue to need him to play how he played tonight.”