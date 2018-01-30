Game 50: Pelicans-Kings Postgame Quotes 1-30-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s loss:

“I really thought that this third quarter thing is really becoming…I don’t even know the word for it. We’ve got to find a solution to that. That’s the first thing. Then obviously, the second chance points. It’s hard to win a basketball game if you give up twenty-six and you don’t get any of them, zero. So those were the two things that stuck out. The third quarter thing is really, really bothering me as much as anything. I’m not really sure. We talked about it. They’ve talked about it. We’ve gone out and changed some of the things that we’re doing. We tried to get ball movement. I’m not real sure why. We go back, we look at the tape, I can’t get it figured out why we seem to struggle at the start of the third quarter.”

On if the second chance points were an issue of personnel mismatches:

“I don’t know if it’s a mismatch. Those two guys, especially Zach (Randolph), he’s a really good inside player. Does a lot of good things and then (Kosta) Koufos, his activity is really good. He did some good things for them. I think we talked about it before, one of the big things is the rebounding part of it. We’re going to miss DeMarcus’s (Cousins) rebounding. It’s not one guy that’s got to make that up. It’s got to be a team thing. This guy’s got to get two extra, this guy’s got to get two extra, this guy’s got to get one, this guy’s got to get three. That’s the way you have to make it up. We’re not going to put it on one guy’s shoulders. We’re not going to ask AD (Anthony Davis) to get 45 and 20 every night either. We’re going to make sure that we’re monitoring his minutes and we had him about right where we’re going to have him for the rest of the season and that’s at 36. Maybe a little more here and there, but we just have to play better. We’ve got to play better. We’ve got to do a better job defensively.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On what he can point to as a reason for the team’s struggles:

“I mean we are getting a lot of good looks, but we just can’t make them. We aren’t playing defense. We’ve got to figure it out soon.”

On if there is a confidence issue playing without DeMarcus Cousins:

“No. The first half, (we) got it going well; shot the ball well tonight, actually. Like I said, it’s not more so offense, more so defensively. We’ve just got to come out with energy, whether it’s coming out trapping or whatever. We’ve just got to come out with more energy on the defensive end in the third quarter.”

On if he is finding it harder to get his shots without DeMarcus Cousins on the floor:

“No. That (was) happening before he got here. I am just trying to get other guys involved too, knowing that that’s what he did a lot. Get other guys shots. So, if they come and double team, I am just trying to make a right play. It’s up to guys to make shots, but I’ve been dealing with that before he even got here, so I’m not really worried about that.”