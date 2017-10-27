Game 5: Pelicans-Kings Postgame Quotes 10-26-17

PELICANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY:

ON WINNING ON THE ROAD TONIGHT:

“I thought that they had a lot of energy when the game started. We missed some easy shots. They made some tough shots. The thing that we kept talking about in the huddle, almost every single huddle is: staying level and continue to play. I thought our guys did a great job of that. Obviously, DeMarcus [Cousins] carried us, in almost every phase of the game. His rebounding and the points that he put up, and the passes that he made. I thought Jrue [Holiday] had his best game. Obviously, every game we play Jameer [Nelson] seems to step up and help us more and more.”

ON DeMARCUS COUSINS PUTTING UP 40 POINTS TONIGHT:

“I thought he did a good job of just maintaining what was going on, on the court. I mean, these people love him here. You seen the standing ovation, and the response that he got when they put him on the jumbo tron. I think he really appreciates it. Like it said, he was here; he had a relationship here that will last a life time. But, I thought when we went out and played he did a great job of playing and competing at a highest level.”

ON THE DEFENSE BEING MUCH BETTER IN THE SECOND HALF

“We did a much better job of getting over the screens. We did a much better job of locking in. we did a much better job on individual defense and not getting broken down and having guys drive to the basket. I thought overall, we did a good job. This is one of the best offensive rebounding teams there is and I thought we did a great job of not letting them shoot it and then go back and get it.”

ON THESE TYPE OF WINS BRINGING TEAMS TOGETHER

“Well, I think our guys are real happy for him. He is a guy that’s really well liked on our team. Obviously, coming here tonight and playing, they wanted him to play well. They also wanted to try to get a win for him.”

ON JAMEER NELSON AND JRUE HOLIDAY IN THE SECOND HALF:

“I thought they did a great job. I thought Jrue played more like Jrue. He was aggressive offensively. He did a great job defensively. Then Jemeer, he hadn’t had very many practices. So, some of the plays that I called, he looked at me like I’m crazy. So, we will have a little bit of time now to kind of look at it, and get some things simplified.”



PELICANS FORWARD/CENTER DeMARCUS COUSINS:

ON HOW EMOTIONAL THE GAME WAS FOR HIM TONIGHT

“It was pretty emotional. I was super nervous coming in. The anticipation was through the roof, I really couldn’t wait for the ball to go up and actually get to the basketball part.

ON WHAT TONIGHT WAS LIKE AFTER HIM HAVING SUCH A GREAT PERFORMANCE

“Just glad to get a win, honestly. We had a chance to win our previous game, we kind of fumbled it down the stretch and ran into the same type of situation tonight. I think we grew from our last game. We stayed sound, we stayed poised [and] we pulled out a tough win in a tough environment. Credit to our team for that.”

ON COMING BACK AFTER BEING DOWN 19 IN THE FIRST HALF

“We knew coming in they would be juiced. This is just as big a game for them as it was for us so we knew they would be juiced, they’d come out swinging and that’s exactly what they did. They’re a young, energetic team so with that being said we just knew we had to stay poised and fight that game out.”

ON THE OVATION HE RECEIVED TONIGHT

“I loved it. I have nothing but love for this city. I came here as a kid, left as a man. As I stated many times, I have people here I consider family. These fans have been great to me throughout the years and the love will always remain the same.

ON WHAT IT TOOK FOR THEM TO RIGHT THE SHIP IN THE SECOND HALF

“Just staying poised. We knew it would come to a point where they ran out of gas and we knew that would be our chance to make a push. Once we cut it to around 13, we knew we had them. Once the game went our way, them being young guys, not to discredit them or anything, but they don’t really know how to handle those situations yet. We knew we could get them.

ON GETTING THE WIN WITHOUT ANTHONY DAVIS

“We want to be a team that doesn’t make excuse. We’re missing three starters and every night we’re coming out battling. We’re putting ourselves in position to win games and that’s all we can do. Leave it all on the floor and whatever happens, happens.”



KINGS HEAD COACH DAVE JOERGER:

“That was a good game. Certainly a tale of two halves. We got out of the gate really quickly and we got the game going up and down. We were running at them and attacking them. They got it back going a little bit in the second quarter and then the second half we just came out and we were way too slow. They took it to us and beat us on the drive over and over and over and got down the stretch and Demarcus [Cousins] finished the game for them. They’ve got experienced guys that can really play and get in the lane and it opened up open threes for them on the penetrate and kick. They kept the game pretty simple so hats off to them. It was a good NBA game for them to finish their trip with a win.”

ON PLAYING FOUR GUARD LINEUPS

“Well they were playing small and we were trying to give our guys some space. They kept going under on the pick and roll with De’Aaron Fox and try to put somebody else in the pick and roll and play spread. We tried using Bogdan [Bogdanovic] as a point/power forward, Garrett Temple you can call him a two-four, but somebody has got to be called a four. Just try to spread them out and see if we could get in the lane.”

ON KINGS DEFENSIVE EFFORT

“We all as a team made a lot of defensive mistakes. We got beat off the dribble constantly and we helped from places we don’t need to help from. We’ve got to do a better job of staying in front of the ball individually.

ON BALL MOVEMENT IN THE SECOND HALF

“We just came out in the second half and just walked. We’ve been working on getting at least four guys over the half court line in the first four seconds or so. We just got too slow and they weren’t. They spread it out on us and moved it around. We had 21 deflections in the first half and four in the second and that’s a real indicator for me and the stuff that we look at of how active and aggressive you are.”



KINGS GUARD De’AARON FOX:

ON IF THIS FELT LIKE A REGULAR GAME

“No, the atmosphere we knew was going to be up because Boogie (DeMarcus Cousins) was coming back. It was a great game.”

ON THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO HALVES

“First half we were really getting stops. When teams get stops, you really share the ball, you score, you just continue to get more stops. Second half we just weren’t getting stops and then we couldn’t score. It just shows us how we need to close a game and keep a lead.”

ON THE PERFORMANCE OF DeMARCUS COUSINS

“He played great – he plays great every game. We knew he was going to come in, it was going to be emotional but he came out and still did what he’s supposed to do – one of the best bigs in the league.”

ON WHAT COUSINS SAID TO HIM AFTER THE GAME

“Just keep doing my thing. He told me he’s watching me – really a Kentucky thing – we talked before I was even drafted so we pretty much know each other.”

ON IF THE CONVERSATION WITH COUSINS MEANT A LOT TO HIM

“Definitely, definitely – especially for what he did for the city and what he’s doing right now in New Orleans.”



KINGS GUARD BUDDY HIELD:

ON WHAT WENT WRONG IN THE SECOND HALF

“We didn’t make enough shots. They executed, they made shots, they made some good plays. DeMarcus got off – he’s the centerpiece of their comeback. Even though it was a good game, I think the fans got what they wanted, but it’s better to come out with a win.”

ON THIS GAME MEANING A LOT TO De’MARCUS COUSINS

“For sure, no doubt. Anybody coming back from a trade like that, started his career off here – he played poised, he played with a chip on his shoulder like he always plays and he made plays. Congrats to him and the Pelicans with a great team win.”



