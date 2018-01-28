Game 49: Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Quotes 1-28-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry:

On the turn in the third quarter:

“We didn’t make shots to start the quarter and we let it affect our aggressiveness defensively. We have to get past that. Especially in the first quarter, I thought we were real active defensively and we were able to run out and get some easy baskets. Our ball movement was great. Then in the third quarter, we missed some easy shots – but we have to go back and do the same thing defensively that we did in the first two quarters. That’s guard, be aggressive and try to come up with some stops. We weren’t able to do that and struggled the rest of the way to score.”

On if he wanted Anthony Davis to be more aggressive offensively:

“You have to understand one thing, when you say ‘more aggressive,’ he’s not going to play against two or three guys. That’s the challenge right now. We don’t have DeMarcus out there so he has two or three guys on him and all he’s doing is making the right basketball play. He shouldn’t force the ball up there and take bad shots. He ended up with six assists. They’re not going to allow him to go one-on-one, because they know what kind of player that he is. When they run another player after him, he’s got to be willing to make the right play. He’s a good basketball player that made the right play and if the shots go in, then he probably would have had 12 assists. We can’t start to make him this thing that he’s not. He’s not going to be a guy to force shots and get up 25 or 30 shots. He’s just going to play the game like he always has.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday:

On what to take away from a loss like this and be able to move forward:

“We got a lot of good, wide open shots that didn’t go down. Most were short so I believe our legs were a little sluggish, but we need to start attacking the basket, as we did in the first half. I feel like sometimes teams give us the jump shot and we take it. Tonight we had too many misses, and from there they came down and hit their shots.”

On if his role is different now with DeMarcus Cousins out:

“I need to just continue to play my game. I trust my teammates to pick up the slack. I have to stay consistent, and rebound a lot more. A lot of the slack will be taken from Darius (Miller), Dante (Cunningham), and DeAndre (Liggins). I feel AD and I played defense as we always have, staying intense on the ball and make it difficult for people to shoot threes or at the basket.”

Pelicans Forward Darius Miller:

On playing minutes at the four, and whether or not his role changes as a result:

“No, I do not think it will change what I do. It will be an entire team adjustment without DeMarcus. Tonight they played hard and made a lot of shots, and we missed a lot of them, especially in the third quarter. We needed to make those shots, especially because they were so open.”

On if it was encouraging to still be so close in the first game without DeMarcus, especially after giving up the 21-point lead:

“Yeah. Of course you want to come out and continue to compete, and not doubt ourselves. It’s not as if we are giving up by any means. We have a job to do and that is to come out and try our best to win every game.”