Game 48: Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Quotes 1-26-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On DeMarcus Cousins:

“It’s his Achilles. He’ll get an MRI. We’ll know the severity of it tomorrow. Just know that it’s his Achilles so we won’t know the damage and what’s going on until he gets an MRI tomorrow.”

“He’s extremely important to us so yes, we’re scared about it. I feel horrible for him. Everything that he’s done and what he’s tried to do this year for us and what he’s made himself and the improvements in all areas that he’s made, on and off the court, it’s just been great. I don’t want that to happen to a guy that’s trying to better himself. All of a sudden, like I said, I hope it’s not anything that severe, but when it’s Achilles, you just never know. Yes, all of our guys feel terrible about it.”

On tonight’s win:

“Tough. Lose one of your key players and it’s always really tough, but we’ve just got to keep pushing on. Obviously, he was an integral part of everything we do and to beat a team like Houston, playing great basketball and they pissed CP (Chris Paul) off by not putting him on the All-Star team so he took it out on us. I just thought it was a real good win. We played great basketball and then they went with a smaller lineup, but switched everything so it slowed us down a little bit from a standpoint of playing with the pace that we wanted to, but we still found a way to come away with a win and that was the biggest thing.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On what it says for this team to beat the Rockets:

“We just keep fighting. At the end of the day, no matter who’s on the floor, we are going to compete. I think guys stepped up, DeAndre (Liggins) especially, putting the pressure on James (Harden) and Chris (Paul), and just making it a little bit difficult for them. Other than that, our guys stepped up on both ends of the floor and we were able to come out with this win against a great team."

On the mixed emotions with the win and DeMarcus Cousins’s injury:

“Just keep going. That’s all we can do. A great win, but we are not sure what is going to happen with DeMarcus (Cousins), so we have just got to keep going. I mean, next guy up, honestly. We can’t keep our head down and just pray. We have just got to move on to the next game Sunday and try and go out there and do the same thing.”

Pelicans Guard DeAndre Liggins

On the effort the team gave tonight:

“We gave incredible effort. They are a great team. They shoot a lot of threes. My job was to make James (Harden) uncomfortable. I did commit some silly fouls, but they have people foul him all the time so I have got to work on my discipline a little bit on defense but, overall, I think we did a great job defensively."

On the late foul on the floor on James Harden:

“We were trying to foul but we weren’t trying to foul in the act of shooting, so we did a great job with that. I mean, James (Harden) tried to get a three-point play, but it didn’t happen, so I’m just happy we come out with the win.”