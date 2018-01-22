Game 46: Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Quotes 1-22-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry:

On tonight’s win:

“Obviously, it was a great a win. Great comeback. Sometimes, I wish we would start the third quarter like we played the last eight minutes. We’ve just got to find a way to get past that, but other than that, I thought we were great. Obviously, DeMarcus (Cousins) had a stat line for the ages. The last person to do that was Wilt Chamberlin in 19… fifty years ago so that should tell you about that. I thought everybody, defensively, just picked it up. We did a great job, especially in those last eight minutes and then I thought we did a good in the overtimes.”

On the 18 point deficit in the fourth quarter and then forcing overtime:

“Our transition defense just collapsed, really. We let them run out. They’re a great team, as we said, when they run out and are shooting threes in transition, they’re very good at it. They’ve got five, six guys that can shoot close to 40% so we just didn’t get back. We tried to attack the offensive boards a few times and that made our transition defense struggle some. We began to tell them that only our four and five was going to the offensive boards, everyone else had to get back so we took that out of the game. Then, I thought that it started with Jrue (Holiday). I thought Jrue really turned up our defense and then everyone else followed suit.”

Pelicans Forward DeMarcus Cousins:

On 4th quarter comeback:

“Honestly, I think it started with Jrue. The defense, the pressure he put on the ball. The energy just spread throughout the team. It was all effort on defense down the stretch to get to the remainder of the game. I credit Jrue Holiday for igniting the team.”

On what historic night means to him:

“It’s cool to be in company with a guy like Wilt (Chamberlain). He’s a guy that’s put up videogame numbers his entire career. Just to have a little game like his, that’s pretty cool.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis:

On Cousin’s night tonight:

“Legendary. Only two other guys with him, right? Only two other guys who had put up numbers like that. To do it, to be in company with that. Amazing for him. And I’m happy that he did it with a win, too. He played big tonight.”

On being enthusiastic on bench after fouling out:

“I had to stay locked in. I couldn’t help my team on the floor. When I’m not playing that’s how I stay engaged. Talking, talking to the other team, whatever we got to do to get a win. I feel like that was the only way I was able to get involved with the game.”

On flipping switch in the fourth quarter:

“We ain’t flip a switch. We (are) not good enough for a switch. We just decided to play defense. It was tied up going into the fourth quarter. They went on a crazy run. There was like eight minutes left, we just said we going to play defense. Play defense one possession at a time and we are going to be able to come back here. Have a chance to win the game in regulation. Stuff happens. Go into overtime, same thing. And then go out there and win it in double overtime. So, I’m just happy that we got this one.”