Game 45: Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Quotes 1-20-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On maintaining the lead despite Memphis’s comeback:

“I think it’s great that we did that. Obviously I wish we didn’t do that. They did come out and made some threes to start the third quarter. They’ve got a lot of young guys. I told the guys they wouldn’t quit. Even though they played last night I knew they would compete and still try to get back in the game. They made some tough threes and cut the game and even got it to one point. I do like the fact that we maintained poise and finished the game.”

On Jrue Holiday’s performance:

“Jrue played great and I thought he did a really good job and then down the stretch I thought he was really really good. This team does a really good job of trying to take the bigs (Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins) away and it’s not just the individual defense. They really kind of go all out and sacrifice a lot to make sure those guys are not getting their shots. Anthony Davis got thirteen shots and DeMarcus got thirteen shots. They just don’t allow you to play freely where you’re moving the basketball and just getting easy shots. You have to try to take advantage of what they’re giving you and then he (Wayne Selden) played his best game as a pro. Shot the heck out of the basketball and he was one of the main reasons (Memphis) was able to stay in the game.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On establishing his rhythm in the second half:

“Anthony told me to be aggressive. He told me to get to 20 points and we would win, so I just listened to the captain and did what I could to help the team."

On taking it upon himself when teams are packing the paint:

“I guess I don’t feel like I have to. I really just take the opportunities given. From there, I made some floaters, made some jumpshots, but it’s just so easy when they key in on two people. It’s pretty much just leaving me with one person, so to be able to score it’s been pretty – I wouldn’t say easy – but in situations like that, you just have to make a play.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On the temperament coming out of the half:

“We were really bad coming out in the third quarter. So, they made their run and we just tried to stay with it knowing basketball is a game of runs. When they made their run, we continued to fight, continued to battle, trust each other, trust our offense and our defense and then we came out with the win."

On Jrue Holiday’s importance in games like this:

“We run sideline pick-and-rolls towards the end of games and he makes great plays, either scoring or finding the right guy, so for him to come out five games in a row with 24, 25-plus (is great for us).”