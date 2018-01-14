Game 42: Pelicans-Knicks Postgame Quotes 1-14-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s game:

“I didn’t think we started the game with a lot of energy, and they did. They did a great job of getting out, and I thought our transition defense was atrocious. They had 17 transition points in the first half, then I thought we began to place them and locked in defensively more so than anything. We were a little bit too loose; we weren’t into the ball. Then I think all of that changed in the middle of the third quarter, then the fourth quarter and overtime. We were really good defensively.”

On his team’s performance:

“I didn’t really know it. Someone said that he (Anthony Davis), plays well here, and I hope that continues. I thought he was phenomenal, he just did a great job. Good job defensively too. (Kristaps) Porzingis got open for a few three pointers, but I think for the most part we did a good job on him. He’s a great player, and he’ll get his points, but I think really from the third quarter on we really made him work hard. He had one open three there, a big three-pointer. Other than that, we did a pretty good job on him. Then, I think Jrue (Holiday) locked in on Jarrett Jack well. He was hurting us early in the game, then Jrue did a great job getting into the ball, and, because of that, I don’t he was as affective as he was in the first half.”

On winning in overtime:

“I was a little disappointed the way started - we didn’t have the energy we needed, and I think anytime you play in this building it’s a very special building. Anytime you play in here you need to have juice and energy. We didn’t have that, but we found a way to get it.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On tonight’s game:

“We just kept fighting. We just wanted to get stops and get some easy buckets. We never have a mentality of, ‘oh, we’re losing.’ It’s always, ‘we’re not winning right now.’ That’s all we have to do, make some shots, get some stops and cut it going into the fourth quarter, and just keep playing."

"We showed resilience, toughness, mental toughness. We just wanted to come out and get this win. We feel like we owed the Knicks after they came into our home and beat us in a game we feel like we should’ve won. We didn’t want to drop this one, especially to start this road trip."

On winning in overtime:

“I think we’re a good team…the crowd was definitely in effect tonight. We just made big plays on both ends of the court. When we do that, we’re a tough team to beat. We try not to focus on the crowd but it was a great crowd tonight.”

Pelicans Center DeMarcus Cousins

On Kristaps Porzingis:

“He’s coming along great. He’s definitely one of the top players in this league. I think he’s getting better each year, taking steps forward to be a franchise cornerstone. He proved it tonight."

On needing more help from teammates:

“It’s a team game, it’s not about (Anthony Davis) having a big game or me having a big game. We go in, play our roles and do what we have to do. There’s been nights where E’Twaun Moore has had a big game, Jrue Holiday. It can be anybody’s night. It’s a team effort. When we defend at a high level, we give ourselves a great chance to win the game.”