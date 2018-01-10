Game 40: Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Quotes 1-10-18

PELICANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY:

On the game:

“I thought we obviously struggled in the third quarter. We struggled to make a shot. But I thought our defense was great in the third quarter. But when you give up 17 points and score nine, that was the major problem in the second half. But then we fought back and had good ball movement and obviously DeMarcus (Cousins) made some big shots for us. It came down to a couple of possessions at the end of the game. They came up with the offensive rebound, they made a big three-point shot, and we didn’t. That’s really the difference in the game.”

On the struggles in the second half:

“We shot the ball well, and they missed some easy shots also. Obviously, we started to struggle offensively. I thought the offensive rebounds hurt us as much as anything. I still thought our defense was very solid but we didn’t guard like we did in the first quarter there. Eventually, they chipped away at the lead.”

On giving up offensive rebounds:

“They just beat us to the ball. We have to be a little more physical. I thought that the physicality of the game was really in their favor. Then we just have to complete defensive possessions by coming up with the rebound and not giving up the offensive rebound.”

On the last play:

“It was a great shot. We’re not going to get a better shot than that. It was with the guy (E’Twaun Moore) that was leading the NBA in three-point shooting. So that was about the best we can get but there were a few possessions before that that we just have to do better in. We had a couple of breakdowns defensively and they end up with an open jump shot. I thought we played hard. I thought we competed like crazy. You have to complete the possession by coming up with the basketball.”

On the struggles in the paint:

“They are very good as good as far as paint points in the whole league. So what we have to do is take what the defense gives you. That’s dribble penetration, but then you have to be able to kick the ball back out and then make some shots. I thought we did that in order to get back in the game. They are a collapsing defense and they take away drives but if you move the basketball, you are going to get open shots. We did that to get back in the game. We were down double figures and we got back in the game by doing exactly that. You have to complete that by doing it in the last couple of possessions in the game and being able to knock down the shot.”