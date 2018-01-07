Game 38: Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Quotes 1-6-18

Alvin Gentry – Head Coach

On tonight’s game

“We weren’t ready to play, we weren’t ready to play and that’s my fault. I’ve got to get everybody ready to play but they beat us in all phases of the game. They were quicker, they were better defensively, they were into the ball, they got the 50/50 balls so they beat us in all phases of the game.”

On if there was a possibility for change of momentum

“Not until really the fourth quarter when we had a little run there. Once again when you’re down that much, everything has to be perfect and we weren’t going to be perfect. When we built any type of little run or anything all they had to do was score back in some situation or some way and all of a sudden we’re back to square one again.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

“Physicality, we we’re physical tonight.”

On if he was surprised Wolves started fast on a back to back

“Yeah, we wanted to try and run them, it was too easy. It was tough to run them when we are constantly taking the ball out of the basket. They came in and they wanted it more.”

Pelicans Forward Darius Miller

On the way that the Wolves came out at the beginning of the game

“Yeah they were just focused. They played with a lot of intensity and we just didn’t match their intensity in the first half, got behind and it was tough to fight back.”

On what they did better in the fourth quarter than earlier in the game

“Just played with more intensity, played more physical. That’s pretty much it really. We missed a lot of shots that we would normally make tonight, but I think we could have made up for it if we would’ve played better on defense.”