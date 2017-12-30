Game 35: Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame Quotes 12-29-17

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s loss:

“I just think we didn’t start with the same energy we normally start with. We missed some shots early. We weren’t as connected, defensively, as I thought we should have been and so obviously they got off to a great start shooting the basketball. When you get that kind of separation, from our standpoint, now you’ve got to play the perfect game to get back. I thought the guys did a great job of battling and kind of cutting it and getting there, but one or two mistakes here still gives them enough separation to win the game. I think it’s really difficult when you get down, I don’t know what we were down, twenty-six or twenty-five or something, now you’ve got to start to work your way back. That’s just way too many obstacles to overcome when you do that and obviously, they shot the ball exceptionally well from three tonight. Then they made twenty-two of them. Some of them were dare shots, a lot of them were challenged shots, but this is after they made some and were feeling pretty good about themselves. It’s one of those losses that is really tough because it’s a home loss and we keep talking about how you have to establish yourself in this league at home and (we) just haven’t done that. Losses like this hurt you when you’re trying to do what we’re trying to do.”

On if an adjustment was made at some point during the game:

“We stuck with the plan, but we’ve got to get better in screen-and-roll. I think they really hurt us in screen-and-roll. Dennis Smith hurt us in screen-and-rolls. Yogi (Ferrell) hurt us in screen-and-roll. J.J. Barea hurt us in screen-and-roll. Even Devin Harris, so they’ve got four guys that really kind of hurt us in screen-and-roll and we have to do a better job, defensively, in those screen-and-roll situations and we’ve also got to try to make a few adjustments here and there, but you can’t give up twenty-two threes and you can’t have them shoot fifty-five percent from the field and fifty-six from three and think you’re going to win. They’re not a really high scoring team in this league anyway. You give up seventy-seven in the first half, you’re going to put yourself in harm’s way.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On the team’s lack of energy in the first quarter:

“We didn’t have any energy. We let them get comfortable. They didn’t feel the defense. We didn’t play with any physicality. They got easy layups, easy threes, a lot of dare shots in. They started getting hot because we allowed them to. So you get down 26 and you just try to fight back from there, but we can’t come out, and we haven’t done it in a while, but we needed this win. We need all of them honestly, but this would have been a big one for us. But we didn’t come out with energy in the first quarter."

On defensive mistakes:

“We weren’t talking. We have been talking of late, but we weren’t talking today. I wasn’t talking. I usually come and bring the energy and the team feeds off of that. We weren’t running. It was a number of things, but we can’t allow ourselves to come out and play like that in the first quarter. We weren’t worried about the scoring. We only scored, I forgot how many, points in the first quarter and we still ended up scoring 110 plus, so we can’t allow ourselves to worry about our scoring. We have to lock in defensively every night and the rest will take care of itself."

Pelicans Center DeMarcus Cousins

On trying to break Dallas’s momentum:

“They were shooting 70 percent in the first half from behind the arc. I mean, that’s all the confidence they need."

On his feelings about the loss:

“I’m pissed about it. Everybody in the locker room is pissed about it. On to the next.”