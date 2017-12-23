Game 33: Pelicans-Heat Postgame Quotes 12-23-17

Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On the game:

“I thought we did a good job defensively. We turned the ball over quite a bit at the start, but I still thought a lot of those turnovers were [us] trying to make the right play. [Also], we were able to reset our defense when it happened. We didn’t have a ton of live [turnovers]. We had a couple to scratch your head about, but overall I thought we did a really good job defensively. We were able to get them off the three point line because they have shot the ball exceptionally well from three, especially in the last few games. I thought we did a good job offensively of finding the open guy. DeMarcus only took seven shots. A.D. took less than ten, I think. We did a good job of forcing them to collapse their defense. They’re [Miami HEAT] a very determined team and I thought we did a good job of matching their energy. They set a lot of screens and dribble hand-offs and things that are really difficult to play. I thought we did a good job of navigating those things and still being able to challenge shots.”

On the Pelicans bench:

“I thought they were the ones that did a good job of [creating separation] and adding to the separation. I think the game was won on the defensive end of the floor. We forced them into tough shots.”

On Ian Clark:

“He’s a real pro and no one likes not to play. It’s been tough for him because he hasn’t played a lot of minutes. What I admire most about him is that he’s always ready to play so when you call on him you can get results like we got tonight. He’s such a good shooter, I knew he was going to make shots eventually. The ones he made tonight were timely.”

Ian Clark

On his performance:

“We were just moving the ball. It was how the game was flowing. We started to get stops and running. It really wasn’t a lot of offense, it was just more ball movement and guys being in position. Just find an open guy and make shots.”

On his impact with his minutes:

“I’ve been in similar situations throughout my career. Being able to just be ready when my number is called and go out and try and help the team anyway possible. Like you said, it’s been up and down. Today is one of those days where it was up and I wanted to be ready to go out and play and I did that.”

On the last two wins:

“It’s good for us, especially going into the break. Obviously we want to keep rolling after, make sure we don’t have any slippage. For us, it’s building blocks and we know that. It’s coming down the stretch, especially when we come back from Christmas and the New Year. We have to start buckling down and have the foundation leading up to All-Star and after All-Star getting ready to make a playoff push.”

On if this was the best team performance:

“Yes, I think so. We can have games like this where we move the ball, we share the ball and everybody is contributing and we have large leads. Like I said, I think it starts on the defensive end. That third quarter, we kind of locked in and got three or four or five stops straight and went and capitalized on the other end.”

Jrue Holiday

On the last two wins:

“Did a good job, especially before the break.”

On the defense:

“I do think that was a point of emphasis, obviously our defense. Again, I think these two teams have been down to a little bit of our advantage. To be able to take these and move forward with them means there is confidence.”

On limiting turnovers:

“Guess I didn’t really even notice that, to be honest. I didn’t notice the turnovers. We were a little fatigued at first. Obviously we know they played last night and so did we. Just had to get our legs under us and from there, we kind of just broke it open.”