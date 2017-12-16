Game 30: Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Quotes 12-15-17

New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry:

On the seriousness of Anthony Davis’ injury:

“We won’t know until we talk to the doctor. He seemed to be fine, but we will see.”

On the last play of overtime:

“Well, we gave the ball to Jrue [Holiday], Jrue has been really good at getting the ball to the basket. He started late, he should have started a little earlier. I think he was worried about us definitely getting the last shot, but we wanted him to drive and maybe, perhaps someone would help and he’d find an open shooter.”

On his team’s turnovers down the stretch:

“Yeah, it is and that’s been our Achilles heel the whole season. We must learn to protect the ball; we have way too many live turnovers. You know, there is just no way of defending a live turnover.”

New Orleans Pelicans Guard Jameer Nelson:

On how the Nuggets were able to get back in the game:

“They turned their pressure up on the defensive end and got into us a little more, caused us to do some things, turn the ball over, take difficult shots. We just have to execute better, the team needs to slow down, get the ball to the guy that we need to get the ball to so they can make plays for us.”

On tonight’s loss:

“They are a good team, I mean give those guys credit, they played well. Obviously, they played well enough to win the game, but that game is on us. They didn’t do anything to take the game away from us, we took the game away from ourselves.”

New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis:

On how the Nuggets got back into the game:

“We had turnovers and we have to run them off the line, they got hot from three.”

On his thoughts after his ankle injury:

“I just wanted to play.”

On the overtime period:

“They out-shot us, they made some tough shots.”